Shane Lemieux Avoids Serious Injury | Report

The Giants can breathe a sigh of relief as their projected starting left guard has reportedly escaped a serious injury.

The knee injury suffered by Giants left guard Shane Lemieux during Thursday's practice is not believed to be serious enough to end his season, per an ESPN report.

Lemieux was carted off the field during Thursday's practice but did not appear to have any ice packs on either of his knees in what was considered an encouraging sign.

Lemieux, the Giants' fifth-round draft pick last year who stepped in as the starter after Will Hernandez went down with COVID midway through the season, was to undergo further evaluation, including diagnostic testing to determine the severity of his injury. He will likely miss a few days of practice as a precaution.

The Giants are counting on Lemieux and the rest of a young offensive line this season to be better than last year's edition.

Find everything you need to know about every player on the Giants' 90-man training camp roster.

Join the Giants Country Community!