New York Giants Guard Shane Lemieux Exits Practice With Knee Injury

Giants starting left guard Shane Lemieux had to be carted off the field Thursday after suffering a knee injury, the severity of which was still pending.

The Giants might be optimistic about their young offensive line, but the one thing they were probably holding their breath on was the injury bug.

Sure enough, the bug has started to bite into the unit. Before camp began, the team placed reserve center Jonotthan Harrison (hamstring) and projected starting right tackle Matt Peart (back) on the Active/PUP list, and now two practices into camp projected starting left guard Shane Lemieux had to exit practice early on the back of a cart after injuring his knee.

Head coach Joe Judge, in a question about why Will Hernandez was chosen to move to right guard, said, "We’re going to play all of our players on both sides. You’re going to see all the tackles play right and left. You’re going to see the guards play right and left. You’re going to see Nick Gates at times, we may flex him to guard or tackle."

He continued, "We’re always building our flexibility offensively to make sure that if something happens, we can interchange parts and keep on moving. Who knows, we may pick up somebody in the season who can play only left guard, or the strength is only left guard, we would make sure that both Shane and Will can both play on the right or on the left as we need them to."

Kenny Wiggins, who can play guard and tackle, received snaps at left guard following Lemieux's exit.

Find everything you need to know about every player on the Giants' 90-man training camp roster.

Join the Giants Country Community!