See It | Giants Hit the Field

Patricia Traina

In case you have been pinching yourself in disbelief that football is on its way back, wonder no more, as, on Thursday, the Giants rookies and first-year players hit the grass field to go through some drills at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Thursday was the first time the Giants were known to get on the field. Right now, NFL teams are in a ramp-up period in which they'll be given a chance to ensure their physical conditioning is where it needs to be to avoid any potential injuries.

The Giants are taking every possible precaution to keep their players and staff safe. They have elected to hold a split-squad, which means that they'll initially work out in two smaller groups rather than as an entire team once the veterans have completed their initial COVID-19 testing mandates necessary to participate in training camp.

The Giants have set up shop at MetLife Stadium, which has plenty of locker room space and meeting space for the team to use until they cut down the roster to 53 men.

OT Nate Wozniak Retires

In other news, offensive tackle Nate Wozniak, who played his college ball at Minnesota, was placed on the Reserve/Retired list.

Wozniak, who went undrafted in 2018, has been on the practice squads/preseason rosters of the Saints (twice), Vikings, and Falcons. 

He landed with the Giants practice squad last year and was invited to camp, but has decided to pursue another career.

No New COVID-19 Reports

The Giants did not have any players added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Thus far, only receiver David Sills V is on the list, which is for players who either tested positive or who came in contact with someone who did.

Should the Giants Pursue Graham Gano?

It might be tempting for the Giants to kick the tires on now former Panthers kicker Graham Gano, but we have a better idea for the kicking position if the Giants want to go in a different direction and think outside the box.

Patricia Traina

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Outside Linebackers

The Giants are hoping to develop a pass rush through the scheme. But among the outside linebackers, are there players who maybe can take the step forward and become true No. 1 pass rushers of the future?

Patricia Traina

How Chris Williamson 's College Journey Prepared Him for Life in NFL

By keeping an open mind and a thirst for knowledge, Giants' seventh-round pick Chris Williamson laid the foundation necessary for life in the NFL, his former position coach says.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | July 30, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder opting out of the 2020 season.

Jackson Thompson

What's Next for the Giants After Nate Solder's Opt-out?

We attempt to answer the pressing questions such as what effect does Nate Solder's opt-out have on the cap, who will be the starting tackles and more.

Patricia Traina

HoogieCoogieMan

Nate Solder Opts Out of the 2020 Season

The Giants left tackle becomes the first high profiled member of the team to opt out of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Patricia Traina

bvrkilmatt

New York Giants Daily Recap | July 29, 2020

Your daily recap of the top Giants headlines.

Jackson Thompson

Roster Update: Engram, Connelly and Coleman Good to Go

Evan Engram and Ryan Connelly, two players coming off injury expected to fill key roles for the Giants in 2020, were not placed on the physically unable to perform list on Monday.

Jackson Thompson

PFF Reveals Its Lowest Ranked Giants Position Unit

Of all the units ranked thus far, Pro Football Focus saved one of its worst for the Giants defensive secondary, and it's hard to argue with some of the logic. But here's why there is reason for optimism.

Jackson Thompson

HoogieCoogieMan

Explaining the NFL Opt-out Options and the Salary Cap Impact

Here's an overview of how the NFL's 2020 COVID-19 opt-out option will work and its potential effect on the salary cap.

Patricia Traina