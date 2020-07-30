See It | Giants Hit the Field

In case you have been pinching yourself in disbelief that football is on its way back, wonder no more, as, on Thursday, the Giants rookies and first-year players hit the grass field to go through some drills at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Thursday was the first time the Giants were known to get on the field. Right now, NFL teams are in a ramp-up period in which they'll be given a chance to ensure their physical conditioning is where it needs to be to avoid any potential injuries.

The Giants are taking every possible precaution to keep their players and staff safe. They have elected to hold a split-squad, which means that they'll initially work out in two smaller groups rather than as an entire team once the veterans have completed their initial COVID-19 testing mandates necessary to participate in training camp.

The Giants have set up shop at MetLife Stadium, which has plenty of locker room space and meeting space for the team to use until they cut down the roster to 53 men.

OT Nate Wozniak Retires

In other news, offensive tackle Nate Wozniak, who played his college ball at Minnesota, was placed on the Reserve/Retired list.

Wozniak, who went undrafted in 2018, has been on the practice squads/preseason rosters of the Saints (twice), Vikings, and Falcons.

He landed with the Giants practice squad last year and was invited to camp, but has decided to pursue another career.

No New COVID-19 Reports

The Giants did not have any players added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Thus far, only receiver David Sills V is on the list, which is for players who either tested positive or who came in contact with someone who did.