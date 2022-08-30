New York Giants Name 10 Captains for 2022 Season
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll's first NFL team will consist of a whopping ten captains for the upcoming season: three on offense, four on defense, and three on special teams.
All captains were voted for by their peers.
The three captains on offense include quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and left tackle Andrew Thomas. Jones is a three-time captain, Barkley a four-time captain, and Thomas is a first-timer.
On defense, the captains include all first-timers, including safety Xavier McKinney, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II.
The special teams captains will be kicker Graham Gano, long snapper Casey Kreiter, and linebacker Cam Brown. This is Gano's second season as a Giants captain and the first time for Kreiter and Brown.
Safety Julian Love, who received significant votes from the defense and special teams, will be the tenth captain. This is Love's first time as an NFL captain.
