New York Giants Notebook | COVID Chaos, Opportunities for the Offense, and More

The NFL hasn't escaped the COVID-19 pandemic after all.

After a nearly flawless training camp in which the league only seven players tested positive for the virus between August 12 and September 19, the virus has found its way into the headquarters of the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots.

The Titans, whose facility remains closed, had to postpone their game against the Steelers last week. Their game this weekend against the Bills is also in doubt. And the Patriots had to delay their game against the Chiefs by a day while awaiting test results of their players and staff.

The Giants? They have prided themselves on their efforts to keep COVID-19 out of their locker room by following the protocols they've had in place since the NFL decided to reopen club facilities after shutting everyone down back in March at the start of the virus' height.

Head coach Joe Judge claims that sticking to those protocols is still the top priority amid surging cases worldwide.

"Our message to the players now is the same as it's been since day one of training camp," Judge said.

"There are protocols in place; there are things that we have to respect and follow. We've been diligent as an organization. The players have been very receptive. They've been very obedient to everything going on.

"As coaches, we have a responsibility to make sure that we kind of keep these guys aware of what's going on around them. They are very aware of what's going on, but we've done a pretty good job as an organization. I'm happy with the progress our players have made."

The Giants protocols may be exceptional. Still, if the players are going to line up against opposing teams every Sunday, their chance of infection is at the mercy of how well those other teams, game day operation officials, and others involved in the game are preventing the spread of the virus.

The early returns prove that there is no guarantee for any club to avoid exposure to the virus this season, but the Giants are doing everything they can to keep the virus out of their building.

Offensive Opportunities

The Giants offense has been the worst in the NFL in terms of scoring so far this season, but they have an opportunity in front of them this week as the Cowboys will be the worst defense they have seen to this point, as they've given up a league-high 36.5 points per game.

However, it won't be a simple cakewalk to the endzone, either.

The Giants' offensive line, which has been assigned much of the blame for the offensive struggles as a whole so far, will be tested against Dallas' feared pass rushers in Demarcus Lawrence, Aldon Smith, and Everson Griffen.

"One thing about this team is they have a ton of talent, they have a lot of speed, they have explosive players," Judge said.

"We have to do a good job of really counting for those guys and giving our skill players a chance to get to the ball and make plays with it in their hands.

"Our offensive line has to do a good job. They're making progress for us right there. We have to carry over some of the things we did last week and continue making progress."

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the Cowboys as head coach from 2010-19, has felt a lot of pressure early this season for his offense's lack of production.

Against his former team and lackluster defense, the pressure will be as high as it's been all year on Garrett. The Giants' season is on the brink, and urgency for the team to start putting up points after two straight games of failing to score a touchdown.

"It's no different this week with having guys that were on a previous staff. But it's still a new week. The Cowboys are not the same team they were last year," Judge said. "Jason has added a lot and shed a lot of light perspective on things I've had to go through in my first year.

"That being said, we try to use every resource we have in every single week. Obviously, with Jason's knowledge of personnel within the building, we've talked and discussed different things offensively and defensively with him. He's not the only coach who came from that team as well. We try to use everyone we can in every situation."

Logan Ryan's Animal Rescue

Logan Ryan has always been appreciative of animals. To that end, the proud pet parent of several dogs has set an off-the-field mission to establish a local animal rescue foundation to help misplaced Pitbulls and other breeds find good homes.

Ryan started the foundation with his wife, who worked in an animal shelter when the two were dating in New England during Ryan's time with the Patriots.

"I saw her sweep up kennels, and I saw the issues in the shelter," Ryan said. "I wanted to start to use my platform to start getting dogs adopted and kids adopted. Help out and take pictures, throw them on my Instagram seven, eight years ago."

Now in 2020, Ryan's foundation has raised over $250,000 for animal welfare, and he's donated $100,000 of his own money to education reform.

One of Ryan's main priorities is changing the stigma around Pitbulls and large breeds. As a true animal lover, he believes that all dogs deserve to be accepted and shouldn't face discrimination based on their size.

"It's been tough in this area, it's been tough around the country to rent with a large breed dog," Ryan said.

"I'm always looking out for my four-legged friends, and I love people. I love animal lovers. I grew up with animals. Usually, people that have animals are good people.

"I can save dogs every day of my life. I can't get an interception every day of my life. The interception is better at the moment, but I can't pick one dog that I saved that's the best, they all feel great."