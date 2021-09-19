September 19, 2021
New York Giants Opponent Watch: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Rib Injury
The New York Giants will face Miami in Week 13.
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field after absorbing a brutal first-quarter hit in his team's game against the Buffalo Bills.

According to reports, Tagovailoa, who was drilled when attempting a fourth-down conversion, had to be helped off the field, as he appeared to be in significant pain.

Tagovailoa, who was one of four for 13 yards and had been sacked twice before leaving the game, was hit by Bills' defensive end A.J. Epenesa after his fourth-down pass attempt fell incomplete. 

The quarterback remained on the ground until the Dolphins medical team came to check on him and help him to the sideline. He was then later taken to the locker room for further evaluation via a cart as Dolphins fans held their breath.  

The Dolphins announced Tua suffered a rib injury and was questionable to return. He was replaced by Jacoby Brissett on the Dolphins' next series.

 

