- Publish date:
New York Giants Opponent Watch: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Rib Injury
On Sunday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field after absorbing a brutal first-quarter hit in his team's game against the Buffalo Bills.
According to reports, Tagovailoa, who was drilled when attempting a fourth-down conversion, had to be helped off the field, as he appeared to be in significant pain.
Tagovailoa, who was one of four for 13 yards and had been sacked twice before leaving the game, was hit by Bills' defensive end A.J. Epenesa after his fourth-down pass attempt fell incomplete.
The quarterback remained on the ground until the Dolphins medical team came to check on him and help him to the sideline. He was then later taken to the locker room for further evaluation via a cart as Dolphins fans held their breath.
New York Giants Opponent Watch: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Rib Injury
The New York Giants will face Miami in Week 13.
New York Giants OL Nick Gates Takes First Steps Post Surgery
Not even a broken leg is going to stop New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who took his first steps following surgery to repair the ugly-looking injury he suffered Thursday night.
Stats, Snaps, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 2 Loss
Some takeaways from the Giants Week 2 snap counts against Washington.
The Dolphins announced Tua suffered a rib injury and was questionable to return. He was replaced by Jacoby Brissett on the Dolphins' next series.
More from Giants Country
- Costly Mistakes Becoming Norm for New York Giants
- New York Giants Week 2 Report Card: The Good Can't Overpower the Bad
- Dexter Lawrence Reveals Thoughts on New York Giants' Game-changing Penalty
- New York Giants Mailbag: Super Sized Edition
- Five Plays That Doomed the New York Giants in Week 2
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Subscribe and like our YouTube Channel