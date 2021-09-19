New York Giants Opponent Watch: Eagles Lose OL Brandon Books, DE Brandon Graham to Injuries

The Giants won't see the Eagles for the first time this year until November 28. Will they be seeing offensive lineman Brandon Brooks and defensive end Brandon Graham in that game?

The Philadelphia Eagles, whom the Giants will see for the first time this year on November 28, lost a couple of key starters in their game against the 49ers, one on offense and one on defense.

Right guard Brandon Brooks was ruled out with a chest injury he suffered on the first play of the second quarter of the Eagles game against the 49ers. The 32-year-old Brooks was seen holding his right arm as he visited the blue medical tent on the sideline and then headed to the locker room after he visited the tent.

Brooks was replaced by Philadelphia's second-round draft pick, Landon Dickinson, who filled in for Brooks during Wednesday's practice when the veteran was unable to go.

Dickerson, primarily a center, was brought along slowly after being drafted as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in late December last year. He had been putting in extra time to keep up with the Eagles' playbook and reinforce his comfort level at guard if he was needed at that position.

Defensive end Brandon Graham was also ruled out after suffering what the team called an ankle injury.

According to multiple reports, Graham, injured just before halftime, clearly was in pain after his injury. The defender had to be helped off the field, unable to put any weight on his left leg. He was then carted back to the locker room for further evaluation.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles fear Graham tore his Achilles.

Graham finished as the Eagles' team leader in sacks last year with eight. If his injury is indeed season-ending, it would be a big blow a Philadelphia's defensive front that has Josh Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan, and Derek Barnett in reserve.

