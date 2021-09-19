September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
New York Giants Opponent Watch: Eagles Lose OL Brandon Books, DE Brandon Graham to Injuries
Publish date:

New York Giants Opponent Watch: Eagles Lose OL Brandon Books, DE Brandon Graham to Injuries

The Giants won't see the Eagles for the first time this year until November 28. Will they be seeing offensive lineman Brandon Brooks and defensive end Brandon Graham in that game?
Author:

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants won't see the Eagles for the first time this year until November 28. Will they be seeing offensive lineman Brandon Brooks and defensive end Brandon Graham in that game?

The Philadelphia Eagles, whom the Giants will see for the first time this year on November 28, lost a couple of key starters in their game against the 49ers, one on offense and one on defense.

Right guard Brandon Brooks was ruled out with a chest injury he suffered on the first play of the second quarter of the Eagles game against the 49ers. The 32-year-old Brooks was seen holding his right arm as he visited the blue medical tent on the sideline and then headed to the locker room after he visited the tent.  

Brooks was replaced by Philadelphia's second-round draft pick, Landon Dickinson, who filled in for Brooks during Wednesday's practice when the veteran was unable to go.

Dickerson, primarily a center, was brought along slowly after being drafted as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in late December last year. He had been putting in extra time to keep up with the Eagles' playbook and reinforce his comfort level at guard if he was needed at that position. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) takes off his helmet after being injured during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

New York Giants Opponent Watch: Eagles Lose OL Brandon Books, DE Brandon Graham to Injuries

The Giants won't see the Eagles for the first time this year until November 28. Will they be seeing offensive lineman Brandon Brooks and defensive end Brandon Graham in that game?

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

New York Giants Opponent Watch: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Rib Injury

The New York Giants will face Miami in Week 13.

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) blocks against the New England Patriots during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
News

New York Giants OL Nick Gates Takes First Steps Post Surgery

Not even a broken leg is going to stop New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who took his first steps following surgery to repair the ugly-looking injury he suffered Thursday night.

Defensive end Brandon Graham was also ruled out after suffering what the team called an ankle injury.

According to multiple reports, Graham, injured just before halftime, clearly was in pain after his injury. The defender had to be helped off the field, unable to put any weight on his left leg. He was then carted back to the locker room for further evaluation.  

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles fear Graham tore his Achilles.

Graham finished as the Eagles' team leader in sacks last year with eight. If his injury is indeed season-ending, it would be a big blow a Philadelphia's defensive front that has Josh Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan, and Derek Barnett in reserve.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) takes off his helmet after being injured during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

New York Giants Opponent Watch: Eagles Lose OL Brandon Books, DE Brandon Graham to Injuries

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

New York Giants Opponent Watch: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Rib Injury

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) blocks against the New England Patriots during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
News

New York Giants OL Nick Gates Takes First Steps Post Surgery

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first half at FedExField.
Game Day

Stats, Snaps, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 2 Loss

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs for a touchdown as Washington Football Team safety Kamren Curl (31) attempts the tackle in the first quarter at FedExField.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag Week 2: Super Sized Edition

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants players walk off the field walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Game Day

Five Plays That Doomed the New York Giants in Week 2

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team place kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) kicks the game winning field goal against the New York Giants during the second half at FedExField.
Game Day

Dexter Lawrence Reveals Thoughts on New York Giants' Game-changing Penalty

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) is unable to make a catch against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 2 Report Card: The Good Can't Overpower the Bad