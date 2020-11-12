New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Injury Impact | Week 10

It's a light week of injuries for the Giants as they are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in what could be either a battle back into the NFC East conversation or the last meaningful game the Giants play all year.

According to their initial injury report, the good news for the Giants is that they should be nearly at full strength.

On Wednesday, the only non-participants were defensive tackle Leonard Williams (non-injury) and defensive back Logan Ryan (non-injury). Both players were excused by head coach Joe Judge from Wednesday's hour-long walk-through practice to tend to personal matters Wednesday, but both were present for the team's install meetings and are expected back for Thursday's full practice.

On offense, the Giants had three players listed as limited participants on Wednesday. Running back Devonta Freeman (ankle), who has missed the last two games with an injury sustained against the Eagles back in Week 7, was listed as limited.

Wayne Gallman has handled top running back responsibilities during Freeman's absence, rotating with Dion Lewis, Alfred Morris, and fullback Eli Penny.

The Giants are seeking their fifth straight 100-yard rushing performance this weekend, and if Freeman doesn't show enough progress, he could land on injured reserve, replaced by Morris, who has now been called up twice from the practice squad.

Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hip/toe) has been listed as a limited participant each of the last three weeks since coming off of injured reserve in time for the first meeting against the Eagles.

Shepard's injuries aren't believed to be significant enough to keep him out of the lineup Sunday, as it appears the team's medical staff is trying to manage the veteran receiver's reps.

Tight end Kaden Smith (concussion) was also limited to non-contact drills. Smith has been a solid backup tight end this season behind Evan Engram and has hauled in 12 catches for 75 yards. He was having his best game of the season last week before his injury.

The Eagles, who are getting healthier--they'll have tight end Dallas Goedert, running back Miles Sanders, receivers Alshon Jeffrey and Jalen Reagor, and offensive tackle Jason Peters back from injured reserve.

But they still have a few injuries they'll be watching closely this week.

Peters (rest) appeared on the injury report, but it was just a maintenance day.

Offensive tackles Lane Johnson (ankle) and Jack Driscoll (ankle) were listed as limited participants on Wednesday.

Jordan Mailata has started the last four games at left tackle, however, most recently he started at right take against the Cowboys.

Guard Nate Herbig (finger) was also limited, but he should be able to go. If not, he'd likely be replaced by Matt Prior.

On defense, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (rest) was given the practice off. Fellow defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quadricep) was limited.

Jackson missed the last game against the Cowboys back in Week 8 and would probably be replaced by Javon Hargrave if he cannot play this week.

Cornerbacks Craig James (hamstring) and Cre'Von LeBlanc were also listed on the injury report as full participants. The health of the two backup cornerbacks shouldn't be of paramount concern for the Eagles this week.