Giants - Eagles Injury Impact | Week 7

The Giants didn't practice Monday, but because they have a game against the Eagles coming up Thursday, they still had to file an official injury report.

Four Giants would not have practiced, including two of their rookie playmakers on defense.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (neck) and linebacker Tae Crowder (hamstring) were both listed as "non-participants" on Monday. If the two are out, the Giants' will be without two of their most promising young depth players but shouldn't cripple the defense too heavily as the team has other options at the two roles the rookies fill.

Receiver C.J. Board (concussion), who suffered a scary hit in last week's win over Washington, is in the league protocol and is not expected to play Thursday. Safety Adrian Colbert (shoulder), who was inactive last week, was also projected as a non-participant in Monday's practice.

Meanwhile, on offense, wide receiver Darius Slayton (foot) was projected as limited, and running back Dion Lewis (hand) was projected as a full participant.

Slayton was limited in practice last week but was still able to play against Washington, against whom he caught his third touchdown of the season.

The Giants, already thin at receiver with Board in the concussion protocol, should have Slayton for Thursday night's game.

Speaking of wide receivers playing on Thursday night, veteran Sterling Shepard (toe) is still on injured reserve. Still, head coach Joe Judge said that it's possible Shepard makes his return against the Eagles, and his status could be a game-time decision.

"We’ll have to go off what the trainers tell us," Judge said. "We’ll see, this could go up to a pregame workout. We’re not sure. We’ll see where he is at throughout the week."

Shepard's return would be a welcome boost for the Giants' passing offense, as quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't had many dependable receiving options the past few weeks outside of Slayton.

However, Shepard's challenge is that the Giants have one practice this week and will have 11 days until their Monday night home game against the Bucs. The Giants could play it safe with Shepard and give him that extra time to erase any lingering twinges.

Meanwhile, the Eagles could be the most injured team the Giants will face all year, as they have listed 11 players on their injury report.

The Eagles top two options at right tackle in Lane Johnson (ankle) and Jack Driscoll (ankle) were listed as non-participants.

With Andre Dillard and Jason Peters both already on injured reserve, the Eagles don't have any other offensive tackles on the roster outside of Jordan Mailata.

The Eagles will probably have to explore playing one of their guards at tackle if Johnson and Driscoll aren't able to go on Thursday. It could be very advantageous for the Giants' front seven, which is coming off arguably its best game of the season with three sacks and a big touchdown by Crowder.

The Eagles' offensive losses don't stop upfront. Running back Miles Sanders (knee) and wide receivers DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) were also on the list.

Jackson was listed as limited while Jeffery and Sanders were non-participants. Rookie Jalen Reagor is still on I.R., which means the Eagles would be without their top three wide receivers if Jackson and Jeffery can't play.

The Eagles offensive skill players are bound to be highlighted by running back Boston Scott and wide receivers John Hightower and J.J. Arcega-Whitside.

The Eagles won't find much reserve star power in their tight end group. Tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) was also listed as a non-participant. With fellow tight end Dallas Goedert on IR, Ertz's absence would leave the Eagles with Richard Rogers and Jason Croom as their de-facto top tight ends on Thursday night.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quad) was listed as a non-participant. If Jackson is unable to go, then Javon Hargrave, acquired this offseason, should get an opportunity to get into the starting lineup for the Eagles. Hargrave has only made one start for the Eagles this year and has one sack.

In the secondary, cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) was a limited participant. Maddox has been out since suffering an initial ankle injury in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nickell Robey-Coleman has filled in as the starter over the last two weeks and appears to be on track to start his third straight game against the Giants on Thursday.

Additionally, safeties K'Von Wallace (shoulder) and Marcus Epps (rib) were on the list. Wallace did not participate while Epps was limited. Neither Wallace nor Epps is a starter.