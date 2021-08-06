Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Giants RB Saquon Barkley "Likely" Back by Week 3 | Report

The Giants are reportedly willing to have their star running back miss a few games rather than risk him having a setback.
Author:

As important as the upcoming season is to the New York Giants, the team refuses to take any unnecessary risks jeopardizing the long-term health of star running back Saquon Barkley in his return from a torn ACL.

The NFL Network reports that Barkley, who is currently on the Active/PUP list as he continues the latter stages of his rehab, will "likely" be back by Week 3 of the season, though there remains an outside chance that he'll be able to give the team some snaps as soon as Week 1.

The Week 3 scenario would mean Barkley would be back on the field in a game on September 26, a year and six days removed from when he first suffered the injury last year in a Week 2 game at Chicago.

Barkley underwent reconstructive surgery to repair his ACL and a partially torn meniscus. He also suffered a sprained MCL in his original injury, but that particular injury reportedly didn't need to be addressed via surgery.

Barkley had his surgery on October 30, a little over a month after suffering the initial injury, as he had to wait for the swelling to subside.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Running back Saquon Barkley did not have his gear on but did attend Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Play
News

Giants RB Saquon Barkley "Likely" Back by Week 3 | Report

The Giants are reportedly willing to have their star running back miss a few games rather than risk him having a setback.

Jul 25, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive guard Zach Fulton (73) and offensive tackle Max Scharping (74) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
Transactions

Giants Reserve Offensive Lineman Zack Fulton Retires

Fulton becomes the fourth member of the Giants' initial 90-man training camp roster to retire, and the third this week.

New York Giants center Evan Brown, second from right, and the offensive line practice during Giants OTAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Interviews

Rob Sale, Jason Garrett Reaffirm Optimism in Giants O-Line’s Progress

Here's a look at why the Giants coaches remain encouraged by what the offensive line has shown so far.

Ever since having the surgery and beginning his rehab, neither Barkley nor the Giants have committed to a definitive date or even a period as to when the running back might be able to return.

The good news is Barkley has been out on the practice field every day, going through a series of increased activities under the watchful eye of the trainers. That activity has included sprints, cuts, and straight-line running in addition to simulating football moves.

"He’s making a lot of strides for us. I don’t want to go ahead and make any predictions or anything on Saquon, but I will say that this guy’s showing progress, tangible progress every day with our medical staff, with our strength staff," Judge said earlier this week.

"He comes out here and works. Right now, we’ve really mirrored his rehab to what our players are doing on the field practice-wise to make sure that he’s building up that same volume, that same intensity. We can kind of go apples to apples with what he’s done on a daily basis compared to the players that are in practice to give us a better picture in terms of where he is physically."

Join the Giants Country Community!

Running back Saquon Barkley did not have his gear on but did attend Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021
News

Giants RB Saquon Barkley "Likely" Back by Week 3 | Report

Jul 25, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive guard Zach Fulton (73) and offensive tackle Max Scharping (74) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
Transactions

Giants Reserve Offensive Lineman Zack Fulton Retires

New York Giants center Evan Brown, second from right, and the offensive line practice during Giants OTAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Interviews

Rob Sale, Jason Garrett Reaffirm Optimism in Giants O-Line’s Progress

Jul 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2021 NCAA Scouting Series: Big Ten Conference Offensive Prospects

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) and quarterback Daniel Jones (8) talk during OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, June 4, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

Kenny Golladay to Miss 2-3 Weeks with Hamstring Strain

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) participates in drills on the first day of Giants minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Report: Day 9

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) dances during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Interviews

Sterling Shepard Looks to Reward Giants’ Faith with Most Productive Season Yet

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) walks off the field after being defeated by the Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium.
Draft

Summer Scouting Superlatives: ACC Offensive Prospects