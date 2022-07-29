Skip to main content

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Shares His Short-Term Goals

With his Giants' future up in the air, Saquon Barkley is focusing on controlling what he can control.

According to Statista, the average career length of an NFL player is 3.3 years, and for a running back, it’s even less, at 2.57 years.

That’s a rather sobering thought for players like New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who is getting ready to start his fifth NFL season and a very big one.

As a rookie in 2018, Barkley showed the world why he was worthy of being the second overall pick in that year’s draft. Since then, he has struggled with injuries and his deployment in the offense. 

But rather than give up on him, the Giants continue to keep their faith in the now 25-year-old Barkley, believing that he can once again be that rookie version of himself in which he logged over 2,000 all-purpose yards as both a rusher and receiver.

For his part, Barkley recognizes the pressure and is determined to reward the franchise’s faith in him rather than worry about his financial future.

“I just want to show the Giants the guy they drafted is still here,” Barkley told reporters Thursday.

It sure would behoove him to do so. Barkley is currently in the option year of his contract, his long-term future up in the air. Recent history around the league--Todd Gurley of the Rams and Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers both come to mind--has shown that it’s probably not a wise investment of cap dollars to tie up big money in a position where injuries lead to short shelf lives. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (red) and running back Saquon Barkley (second from left) on the field during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Play
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Report: July 28, 2022

Day 2 of Giants training camp practice is in the books.

By Patricia Traina16 hours ago
16 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Play
Training Camp

New York Giants' Brass Coy on Desired Expectations for Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is focused on the here and now while the Giants brass refuses to attach expectations to the quarterback's upcoming pivotal year.

By Gene Clemons22 hours ago
22 hours ago
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, right, and general manager Joe Schoen hold a press conference before the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants' Brass Acknowledges Reality of State of Franchise

The New York Giants' brass has taken a realistic view of the current state of the franchise.

By Patricia TrainaJul 28, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Jul 28, 2022 7:00 AM EDT

If Barkley can have anything close to the season the team thinks he’s capable of producing, maybe they’d consider making an exception for him.

“Obviously, that stuff is in the air,” Barkley said when asked about his contract status. “My thing is--and I keep saying it--if I take care of the little things and God blesses me, and nothing crazy happens, I think the rest will take care of itself.

“I know where I am at mentally, and I know where I am at physically. I know what I am capable of doing. I have to focus on taking care of my mind, try to be the best teammate I can be every single day, and when the time comes, it’s going to pay off.”

Barkley and the rest of his teammates have been r-energized by head coach Brian Daboll and his staff and the roster building by general manager Joe Schoen. While the Giants are probably at least a year away from being a postseason contender, there is a universal feeling that the arrow is headed in the right direction.

After four losing seasons, Barkley would like to be very much a part of things when the tide eventually does turn.

“I mean, that’s what you hope, right? You hope to come to a spot, whenever that may be and when you are done with that spot, make it better than what it was when you came in,” he said.

“I’m confident in our coaching staff and confident in everyone in the building--just the system that we have in place. You can’t get too caught up in the wins and losses right now. You have to focus on taking care of every single day. 

"I know I sound like a broken record, or I know I sound like this is what coach Dabs is saying, or this is what everyone is saying, but I truly believe that. I truly believe if you focus on the little things day by day, the rest is going to take care of itself.” 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (red) and running back Saquon Barkley (second from left) on the field during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Report: July 28, 2022

By Patricia Traina16 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Training Camp

New York Giants' Brass Coy on Desired Expectations for Daniel Jones

By Gene Clemons22 hours ago
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, right, and general manager Joe Schoen hold a press conference before the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Big Blue+

New York Giants' Brass Acknowledges Reality of State of Franchise

By Patricia TrainaJul 28, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) and guard Shane Lemieux (66) stretch at the end of the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Training Camp

Healthy Andrew Thomas Eyes Next Level with New York Giants

By Brandon OlsenJul 27, 2022 4:52 PM EDT
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) during stretches on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Report: July 27, 2022

By Patricia TrainaJul 27, 2022 4:23 PM EDT
Sep 20, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (5) kick a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Special Teams Preview: Straight Forward

By Stephen LebitschJul 27, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants IOL Shane Lemieux: The Good, The Great, and the Ugly

By Gene ClemonsJul 27, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
Aug 14, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants logo on the helmet during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won 23-10.
Training Camp

Top New York Giants Training Camp Competitions to Watch This Summer

By Patricia TrainaJul 27, 2022 8:00 AM EDT