New York Giants Reach Agreement In Principle With Nate Solder For Him to Stay

Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder projects to be the swing tackle unless he beats out youngster Matt Peart for the starting right tackle role.
The Giants and offensive tackle Nate Solder have agreed in principle to a revised contract that will lower his $16.5 million cap hit for 2021 and allow him to resume his career after opting out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The NFL Network was first with the report, adding that the final details aren’t yet set and that “barring any hiccups,” Solder will be staying.

Solder, 33, was due to earn a $9.9 million base salary as part of the $16.5 million cap number. Had the Giants flat-out cut him, they would have saved $10 million (the other $100,000 coming from a workout bonus) while being hit for $10.5 million.

While the new terms haven’t been disclosed, the Giants are believed to have lowered Solder’s base salary, which would give them some instance relief under the cap with just four days to go before the start of free agency.

In retaining Solder, the Giants now have a candidate to serve as their veteran swing tackle, even though Solder hasn’t played right tackle since his rookie season in 2011. 

Solder is also believed to be in line to compete for the starting right tackle role, last year held by Cameron Fleming, a role for which this year, second-year man Matt Peart is a candidate.

