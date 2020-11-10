SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

New York Giants Receiver Golden Tate Returns to Work

Patricia Traina

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, who last week suffered the wrath of head coach Joe Judge, was back with the team on Monday during their weekly postgame corrections practice.

“He was back in there with us today working,” Judge confirmed. “We’re not going to have the players in the building tomorrow, but they’ll be able to come in to work out. Then Wednesday we’ll be on the field for practice, so he’ll definitely be out there practicing with us.”

Tate ran afoul of the head coach last week during the team’s Week 8 Monday night loss to the Bucs. 

The veteran receiver, who had been rumored to be on the trading block, expressed his frustration over his reduced usage in the Giants offense by twice screaming, “Throw me the ball!” into the television camera.

Around the same time, Tate’s wife went on a social media rant in a since-deleted Instagram story that corroborated her husband’s apparent frustration over his usage in the Giants' offense.

Judge, who has made it crystal clear that he won’t tolerate any “me first” attitudes from anyone in the building, met with Tate on Wednesday but apparently didn’t hear what he wanted to from Tate, whom he sent home for the day.

Tate returned to the facility and practiced with the team Thursday and Friday, but as a scout team member instead of the first-team offense.

Judge’s final act in driving his point home to Tate, as well as the rest of the team, came when the Giants announced before leaving for Washington on Saturday that Tate would not be making the trip.

With Tate having served his penalty, Judge seems willing to leave the past behind and move forward as the team begins to prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles, whom, if they beat this weekend, will leave the Giants tied for first place in the NFC East with their rivals. 

“Like all of our players, we’re going to have plans for these guys within the game plan,” Judge said. “If you’re asking me specifically about him being active for the game, I would anticipate Golden being active. I have no reason to believe he wouldn’t be active at this point.

“But,” he added, “we’re going to go through this week and kind of see how everything goes with everybody on the team and see where everything plays out.”

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants Notebook | A Much-Needed Victory

Week 9 Postgame Notebook: The all-important next game, Evan's odyssey, thoughts on why the O-line rotation appears to be working so well, and more.

Jackson Thompson

by

mrmongo

Giants Drop from No. 2 in Updated NFL Draft Order

If the 2020 NFL season were to end today, where would the Giants be slotted to draft after nine weeks of play?

Patricia Traina

by

dwum

New York Giants, Washington Football Team Play Hot Potato | SEE IT

Giants, Washington play hot potato on a fumble on an ugly play.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

New York Giants Show Improvement in 23-20 Win Over Washington Football Team

Giants cash in on five Washington turnovers and cut down their mistakes as they record their second win of the season.

Patricia Traina

by

AlanR

Why the Giants Offensive Line Rotation Has Worked

The New York Giants have rotated thier offensive line configurations this season and it's worked for the most part. Here's why that is so.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Vs. Washington Football Team | Gameday Blog and Discussion

Follow all the action of today's game with Giants Country, as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 9 game against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Week 9 Snap Counts | What We Learned

Here are a few takeaways from the Giants' Week 9 snap counts.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants 23, Washington Football Team 20: 10 Takeaways On the Giants Second Win

Giants have now won their last five games over the Washington Football Team.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Week 9 Report Card | Progress Peeks Through the Clouds

Grading the Giants' units on their 23-20 win against Washington.

Patricia Traina

Alex Smith Explains What Happened on His Two Late Interceptions

The Giants got their first road win of the season courtesy of a pair of late interceptions by defensive backs Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers who took advantage of some rustiness shown by Washington quarterback Alex Smith.

Jackson Thompson