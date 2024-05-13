New York Giants Release 100th Anniversary Logo
This year, the New York Giants celebrate the 100th anniversary of their founding by Tim Mara, who was granted the franchise on August 1, 1925.
To kick off the celebration, the team has released a special commemorative patch loaded with little Easter eggs highlighting special milestones in the franchise's history. These include:
- The zeros used in "100" are in the exact shape of the old Giants Stadium building, which the team called home from 1976 until 2009 before moving into their current building, MetLife Stadium.
- The red banner emblazoned with the word "SEASONS: is a nod to the single red strip that ran down the middle of the helmet.
- The red and white banner flanks represent the pattern of the team's legacy jersey stripes.
- At the bottom of the logo is a man with his arm tilted back as he's getting ready to throw the football, a nod to the logo used during the 1950-1955 seasons.
- The football in the man's hand represents "The Duke," the nickname given to the official game ball in honor of the late Wellington Mara, who owned the team from 1959 (having been granted co-ownership along with his brother Jack by their father Tim, the team's founder) until his death in October 2005.
- Above that are eight hashes, representing the franchise's eight championship seasons (four NFL titles in 1927, 1934, 1938, and 1956, and four Super Bowl championships won to cap the 1986, 1990, 2007, and 2011 seasons.
- The number 1 in the 100 is stylized like the lowercase "N" in the team's current "ny" logo, which is found on the side of the helmet.
- The blue shield, which makes up the majority of the logo, is in the shape of the Polo Grounds, the team's first home stadium.
“The entire Mara family is proud to commemorate the 100th season of New York Giants football,” said John Mara, President and CEO of the Giants, in a statement released by the team announcing the new logo.
“As we reflect on this landmark season, I think about my family, and most specifically my father, grandfather, and uncle, who dedicated their entire lives to the Giants and the NFL. We would not be who we are without their vision and leadership."
The Giants had been exclusively owned by the Mara family from its foundng until 1991. Following the team's Super Bowl XXV victory, Tim Mara, the son of Jack Mara and the nephew of Wellington Mara, sold his family's 50 percent of the club to the Tisch family, then headed by Preston Robert "Bob" Tisch.
"When we became partners with the Tisch family in 1991, our franchise grew even stronger. Together, the Mara and Tisch families are proud to celebrate the history of our franchise as we look to the future of Giants football,” John Mara said.
Becoming co-owners of the franchise was a dream come true for the Tisch family.
“I first saw the Giants play in person in the early 1960s when my father would take me to games at Yankee Stadium,” said Steve Tisch, Giants executive vice president and chairman, and son of the late Bob Tisch.
“Going to Giants games was a wonderfully magical ritual. It inspired my lifelong love of the Giants. When my father became an equal partner of the Giants in 1991, it was the realization of a longtime dream. Our family has relished our association with the Giants and look forward to many years of success in the future.”
Special Events Planned to Celebrate Franchise's Anniversary
The Giants have a year-long celebration planned to commemorate the team's 100th anniversary, which was announced with the unveiling of the logo commemorating the team's centennial anniversary.
On June 20, the team will host Giants 100: A Night with Legends, presented by Verizon at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
The event will feature at least 20 franchise legends. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May 14, to season ticket holders, with the rest of the tickets becoming available to the general public 48 hours later.
All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Giants Foundation.
On August 1, the official founding date of the franchise, the team will visit the historic site of the Polo Grounds, their first-ever home stadium, where they will host a community event for the residents of the Polo Grounds Towers in Washington Heights, New York.
The New York Yankees will also hold an event honoring the Giants, who played at Yankee Stadium during the 1956-1973 seasons. That will be on August 4, when the Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays. Fans in attendance will receive an Eli Manning bobblehead doll emblazoned with the 100th-anniversary logo while supplies last.
A special book, New York Football Giants: The People, The Moments, The Traditions, will also be available exclusively at the Giants' online shop in September. The NFL Network will also premiere "The Duke," a documentary about the life of Wellignton Mara.
