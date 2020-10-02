SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

No Quit: Giants Remained Focused on Goals Despite Adversity

Patricia Traina

The New York Giants are missing their star running back and one of their top receivers. And after having no off-season of which to speak, they’re still even trying to get a feel for the new schemes brought in by an all-new coaching staff.

And oh yes, they’re winless in three games.

While that’s enough to send any team headed for the exits, Joe Judge insists that no one on the Giants has thrown in the towel and that everyone remains bought in on the program.

“When we established the buy-in early in our culture and our process by the relationships we had established with each individual,” Judge said when asked how he knew that the team hasn’t checked out yet.

“When they understand collectively as a staff, that the relationships we have with the team and the way they feed off each other, that helps you go through adversity, regardless of your record in this league.”

Judge insisted that last week’s embarrassing and very telling performance against a 49ers team that was missing close to a dozen starters, yet which still turned into a blowout loss is over and that the focus this week has been squarely on getting ready for the Rams.

And how has that been going?

“Going based on the way they've worked and the energy and urgency they’ve brought to every meeting and practice, really well,” Judge said. 

“Our focus is on the Rams right now. Last week has done regardless of the result and you turn the page and move on to the next opponent. And right now we're focused on LA.”

It probably helps that the Giants still have the proverbial carrot dangling in front of them, and that is the rest of the NFC East is so poor that despite not being in the win column yet this year, the Giants remain only one game out of first place in the division.

But that carrot means nothing if the Giants can’t figure out what’s wrong with their program and how to fix it.

“Everyone's going through some kind of adversity in their own locker right now,” Judge said. 

“You know, we've got our storm, everyone else has her own storm. It's up to us to make sure that we just keep improving on a weekly basis. There's a lot of football left to be played.”

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Judge Hints at Upcoming Role for Cornerback Madre Harper

Harper is a guy the Giants had their eye on. Could he eventually become part of the starting lineup?

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Locker Room Vibes: Giants Keeping Chins Up Despite Sluggish Start

No one on the Giants is happy with the winless start, but with that said, no one is ready to raise the white flag in surrender on the season either.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Could Daniel Jones Help Jumpstart the Rushing Game?

The Giants have unlocked a whole new level by taking advantage of Daniel Jones' mobility. But like anything else, there needs to be a balance between asking him to run and pass.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Three Potential Punt Returner Options if Jabrill Peppers Can't Play

The Giants may need to find a new punt returner for this week if safety/return specialist Jabrill Peppers (ankle) can't go. Here is a look at some of their options already on the roster.

Jackson Thompson

by

FishSkale

NFC East Morning Run | Oct. 2, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with WWE wrestler Ryback accusing Ezekiel Elliot of stealing his brand.

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants Podcast: Rams Crossover Show

It's our weekly crossover show. This week, LockedOn Rams host Sosa Kremenjas joins the show to provide some insight into the Los Angeles Rams.

Patricia Traina

Giants Remain Optimistic in COVID-19 Battle

Despite the outbreak in Tennessee that has forced the league's first postponement of a game, Giants head coach Joe Judge said the Giants are more focused than ever on following the established rules in place to keep everyone safe.

Patricia Traina

Sean McVay Offers a Surprising, Unsolicited Sentiment About the Giants Defense

If you think the Los Angeles Rams coach is licking his chops over facing a Giants defense that is part of an 0-3 team, think again.

Patricia Traina

How the Giants Are Adjusting for This Week's West Coast Travel

The Giants will have to travel 2,789 miles west this weekend to take on the Los Angeles Rams. How are they going about planning their trip?

Jackson Thompson

Marc Colombo Loves that the Giants O-line is “Pissed Off”

The Giants offensive line coach vows to keep working his linemen to eradicate the problems that have spilled over to the running game and passing game.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup