No Quit: Giants Remained Focused on Goals Despite Adversity

The New York Giants are missing their star running back and one of their top receivers. And after having no off-season of which to speak, they’re still even trying to get a feel for the new schemes brought in by an all-new coaching staff.

And oh yes, they’re winless in three games.

While that’s enough to send any team headed for the exits, Joe Judge insists that no one on the Giants has thrown in the towel and that everyone remains bought in on the program.

“When we established the buy-in early in our culture and our process by the relationships we had established with each individual,” Judge said when asked how he knew that the team hasn’t checked out yet.

“When they understand collectively as a staff, that the relationships we have with the team and the way they feed off each other, that helps you go through adversity, regardless of your record in this league.”

Judge insisted that last week’s embarrassing and very telling performance against a 49ers team that was missing close to a dozen starters, yet which still turned into a blowout loss is over and that the focus this week has been squarely on getting ready for the Rams.

And how has that been going?

“Going based on the way they've worked and the energy and urgency they’ve brought to every meeting and practice, really well,” Judge said.

“Our focus is on the Rams right now. Last week has done regardless of the result and you turn the page and move on to the next opponent. And right now we're focused on LA.”

It probably helps that the Giants still have the proverbial carrot dangling in front of them, and that is the rest of the NFC East is so poor that despite not being in the win column yet this year, the Giants remain only one game out of first place in the division.

But that carrot means nothing if the Giants can’t figure out what’s wrong with their program and how to fix it.

“Everyone's going through some kind of adversity in their own locker right now,” Judge said.

“You know, we've got our storm, everyone else has her own storm. It's up to us to make sure that we just keep improving on a weekly basis. There's a lot of football left to be played.”