New York Giants Reportedly Closing In on Hiring New Offensive Line Coach

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is reportedly in the process of hiring University of Louisiana-Lafayette offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Rob Sale to be the Giants' new offensive line coach.

Under Sale’s watch, the Ragin’ Cajuns had two offensive linemen, Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson, selected by the Dolphins and Steelers respectively in the NFL draft. Sale had six offensive players earn All-Sun Belt Conference honors, and five players claim All-Louisiana honors.

But Sale’s background extends far beyond just coaching offensive linemen, as he has a whole list of impressive accomplishments as the school’s offensive coordinator.

In 2019, Sale helped the Ragin’ Cajuns break numerous offensive school records, including total offense (6,918), total touchdowns (69), most rushing yards (3,604), most rushing touchdowns (42), and most passing touchdowns (27), among others.

Sale’s 2019 offensive line earned Joe Moore Award Honorable Mention recognition and was a line that blocked for one of the best rushing attacks in the country. Elijah Mitchell became the sixth running back in school history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark with 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns, the third-most scores in a single season in program history.

In the passing game, Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis became the first 3,000-yard passer in program history (3,050) and set the single-season record for touchdown passes (26). Lewis frequently connected with receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, who recorded two 10-touchdown seasons.

Before landing at Louisiana-Lafayette, Sale served as the offensive line coach/run game coordinator for Arizona State in 2017. He was also the offensive line coach for Georgia (2015) and Louisiana-Monroe (2016).

From 2012-2014, he was at McNeese State, serving two seasons as the offensive line coach before being named co-offensive coordinator and his offensive line coaching duties in 2014.

Sale’s first college coaching job was as a strength and conditioning coach and offensive analyst for Nick Saban at Alabama from 2007-11, a position in which he crossed paths with Judge, Saban’s special teams assistant from 2009-11.

Sale played collegiately at LSU as an offensive lineman, appearing in 35 career games with 25 starts, including 13 at right guard as a senior in 2002. He played center and guard as a junior during a season in which the Tigers won the SEC title, and as a sophomore, he played at left guard, where he started the final five games of the regular season and the Peach Bowl.

Sale replaces Dave DeGuglielmo, who accepted the offensive line coach position at Louisiana Tech earlier this month.

