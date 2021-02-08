NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

New York Giants Reportedly Closing In on Hiring New Offensive Line Coach

Joe Judge has identified the man he wants in charge of the Giants offensive line, and it’s a coach that’s not only from Judge’s past, but also one who has had success as an offensive coordinator.
Author:
Publish date:

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is reportedly in the process of hiring University of Louisiana-Lafayette offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Rob Sale to be the Giants' new offensive line coach.

Under Sale’s watch, the Ragin’ Cajuns had two offensive linemen, Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson, selected by the Dolphins and Steelers respectively in the NFL draft. Sale had six offensive players earn All-Sun Belt Conference honors, and five players claim All-Louisiana honors.

But Sale’s background extends far beyond just coaching offensive linemen, as he has a whole list of impressive accomplishments as the school’s offensive coordinator.

In 2019, Sale helped the Ragin’ Cajuns break numerous offensive school records, including total offense (6,918), total touchdowns (69), most rushing yards (3,604), most rushing touchdowns (42), and most passing touchdowns (27), among others.

Sale’s 2019 offensive line earned Joe Moore Award Honorable Mention recognition and was a line that blocked for one of the best rushing attacks in the country. Elijah Mitchell became the sixth running back in school history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark with 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns, the third-most scores in a single season in program history.

In the passing game, Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis became the first 3,000-yard passer in program history (3,050) and set the single-season record for touchdown passes (26). Lewis frequently connected with receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, who recorded two 10-touchdown seasons.

Before landing at Louisiana-Lafayette, Sale served as the offensive line coach/run game coordinator for Arizona State in 2017. He was also the offensive line coach for Georgia (2015) and Louisiana-Monroe (2016).

From 2012-2014, he was at McNeese State, serving two seasons as the offensive line coach before being named co-offensive coordinator and his offensive line coaching duties in 2014.

Sale’s first college coaching job was as a strength and conditioning coach and offensive analyst for Nick Saban at Alabama from 2007-11, a position in which he crossed paths with Judge, Saban’s special teams assistant from 2009-11.

Sale played collegiately at LSU as an offensive lineman, appearing in 35 career games with 25 starts, including 13 at right guard as a senior in 2002. He played center and guard as a junior during a season in which the Tigers won the SEC title, and as a sophomore, he played at left guard, where he started the final five games of the regular season and the Peach Bowl.

Sale replaces Dave DeGuglielmo, who accepted the offensive line coach position at Louisiana Tech earlier this month.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

UL offensive coordinator Rob Sale speaks to members of the media at the Ragin' Cajuns Football Media Day Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
News

New York Giants Reportedly Closing In on Hiring New Offensive Line Coach

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
News

3 Super Bowl LV Takeaways for the New York Giants

Florida State defensive end Joshua Kaindoh celebrates a sack against Wake Forest during a game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State

Feb 5, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; A general view of Downtown Tampa at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for Super Bowl LV.
Game Day

Super Bowl LV Viewers Guide: Matchups, Odds, Storylines and More

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gestures in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20.
Game Day

Super Bowl LV: Steve Spagnuolo Looks to Thwart Tom Brady Again

Dec 13, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (right) talks with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (left) before a game against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
News

What Lessons Can New York Giants Take from Both Super Bowl Teams?

Jan 30, 2021; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive back Bryan Mills of North Carolina Central (12) signals incomplete in the first half of the 2021 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Bryan Mills, North Carolina Central

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after Clemson does not complete the pass as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in college football at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Asante Samuel Jr, Florida State