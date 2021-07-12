New York Giants Reveal Plans for Training Camp Fan Fest

Sports Illustrated home
The Giants will have one training camp practice open to the public, which will also include a full slate of activities and extras.
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The New York Giants training camp won't be open to fans this year, given that the team will be away at joint practices for two of the weeks, but that doesn't mean fans won't get a chance to take in a special training camp event.

The Giants announced they're having a Training Camp Fan Fest on Wednesday, August 11 at 6 PM ET at MetLife Stadium. This event, which is free to attend with a ticket, will feature an open practice held in the evening, autographs from Giants legends, and a post-practice fireworks show.

MetLife Stadium is getting ready to welcome full capacity crowds back to the seating area this fall as crowd size restrictions previously put in place by the state government due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted.

The Giants' Fan Fest will also include food and select discounted concession and apparel items. Reserved seating is required; fans can reserve their tickets here

August 2020: Lorenzo Carter (left) goes against Evan Engram during a training camp practice.
