New York Giants Select Seven Team Captains for 2021 Season

The list includes four captains from last year's squad and three new faces.

The Giants have selected their team captains for the 2021 season.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, center Nick Gates, running back Saquon Barkley, safety Logan Ryan, inside linebacker Blake Martinez, kicker Graham Gano and safety/punt returner Jabrill Peppers will represent their teammates this year.

This is the second go-round for Jones, Barkley, Martinez, and Peppers. and the first nod for Ryan, Gano, and Gates. This is also the 15th consecutive season a Giants quarterback was named a team captain.

Gates is in his fourth NFL season, all with the Giants. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Barkley is also entering his fourth NFL season.

Jones is entering his third NFL campaign and his second full season as the team's starting quarterback. Martinez, who signed with the Giants as a free agent last year, is a six-year NFL veteran.

Peppers, acquired in the trade with the Browns for receiver Odell Beckham Jr, is entering his fifth NFL season and third season with the Giants.

Gano and Ryan signed with the Giants after training camp began last year and quickly established themselves as critical cogs at their respective positions. Gano is a 12-year veteran, and Ryan is a nine-year pro.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community