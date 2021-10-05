New York Giants Take a Big Leap in MMQB’s Week 5 Power Rankings

The Giants take their biggest jump upward in the MMQB weekly power rankings.

That’s more like it!

Such is the proclamation of the MMQB crew in their Week 5 NFL power rankings which applauds the New York Giants for finally putting forth an effort on offense that more closely matched the potential of their talent.

The Giants, who jumped up five spots in the power rankings from 30th to No. 25 this week, exploded for 485 net yards, the highest total in the year-plus tenure of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who before last week had only thrown for 300 yards just five of his previous 30 games, notched his first 400-yard career passing performance. That helped the Giants overcome an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to eke out the 27-21 overtime win against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

That kind of showing has Jenny Vrentas, who penned the MMQB’s power rankings summary, feeling slightly more bullish about the 2021 Giants.

Now, this was the offense I was expecting to see when I picked the Giants to win the NFC East. Daniel Jones came into this season ready, but it took three frustrating weeks for the Giants to give him a winning offensive game plan. With a healthier Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay, plus rookie Kadarius Toney being used more, things are looking a lot brighter in East Rutherford.

Of the four NFC East teams, the Giants had been lagging in fourth place, but this week, they jumped ahead of the Eagles, who, after being dismantled by the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, fell to No. 27.

The Giants also finished three spots below the Washington Football Team, who pulled out a late-game 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons in dramatic fashion.

But the Giants, Football Team, and Eagles all have a ways to go before catching up with Dallas, who finished tenth in this week’s power ranking poll after knocking off the previously undefeated Panthers to improve to 3-1 and tighten their hold on the NFC East.

