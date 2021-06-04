New York Giants TE Evan Engram is Ready to Move on From Last Season

As he prepares to enter a contract year, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram isn't dwelling on his disappointing 2020 season.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram knows he wasn't good enough last year, not after logging just one receiving touchdown and dropping eight balls to increase his career-drop total to 25.

But Engram, who managed to make it through his first full season, isn't about to dwell on the disappointments of last year, including his lowest receiving yardage total, 654 yards on 63 receptions.

(That receiving stat line, by the way, was less than what he racked up in his rookie season when he caught 64 balls for 722 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.)

"Obviously last year, there were a lot of things I feel like could I have done better," Engram said after Friday's OTA practice. "There were a lot of things did I well and there are things that I can build on."

Such as?

"Really everything from ball security, from blocking techniques from routes, getting in and out of breaks, really everything that goes in doing my job every single day I put an emphasis on to improve," he said.

To that end, Engram hasn't been dwelling too much on last season other than to identify where he needs to improve. And head coach Joe Judge, who has praised Engram before and did so again Friday for exhibiting a stellar work ethic, remains confident things will fall into place for the fifth-year tight end.

"Confidence comes from practice, execution," Judge said. "Evan is always a guy that makes you say, 'Hey, Evan, tone it down a little bit.

"I'm very pleased with the way he works. He's a fun guy having in a program, he's a fun guy in the locker room, he's a leader on our team and he's a very productive player for us. I enjoy coaching him every single day."

Engram, who is entering a contract year, is not worried about his long-term future beyond the upcoming season.

"Honestly my motivation is in the moment right now," he said. "All that stuff is in the future. I have no control over that. I have control of what I do today on the field, what I do in these meetings to end the day, and as long as I work hard every single day, improve and do my job for my team, all that stuff will take care of itself."

