New York Giants to Release Kelvin Benjamin

Kelvin Benjamin's attempted comeback with the New York Giants is over.

After returning to football following a hiatus that saw him out of football the last two seasons, Benjamin seemed willing to consider a position switch to tight end. But during the odd scene at practice, he went over to head coach Joe Judge, said something, took off his helmet, and then left the field, trailed by general manager Dave Gettleman.

There are no details about what was said or if the conversation with Judge was heated, but the team is expected to release the 30-year old Benjamin by the close of business Wednesday.

The Giants signed Benjamin after a rookie minicamp tryout in May. A former first-round draft pick by the Panthers in 2014 who Gettleman selected, the Carolina general manager at the time, Benjamin's once-promising career hit some hard times when he suffered an injury and then went on to bounce around the league, including a stint with Buffalo, who traded for him, and the Chiefs.

Benjamin, 6'5", 245 pounds, has 209 career receptions for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was considered a long shot to make the Giants roster at both tight end and receiver, given both positions' depth.

The transaction was expected to be made by the end of Wednesday.

