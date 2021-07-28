Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Publish date:

New York Giants to Release Kelvin Benjamin

The former first-round draft pick leaves the Giants practice field following a conversation with head coach Joe Judge.
Author:

Kelvin Benjamin's attempted comeback with the New York Giants is over.

After returning to football following a hiatus that saw him out of football the last two seasons, Benjamin seemed willing to consider a position switch to tight end. But during the odd scene at practice, he went over to head coach Joe Judge, said something, took off his helmet, and then left the field, trailed by general manager Dave Gettleman.

There are no details about what was said or if the conversation with Judge was heated, but the team is expected to release the 30-year old Benjamin by the close of business Wednesday.

The Giants signed Benjamin after a rookie minicamp tryout in May. A former first-round draft pick by the Panthers in 2014 who Gettleman selected, the Carolina general manager at the time, Benjamin's once-promising career hit some hard times when he suffered an injury and then went on to bounce around the league, including a stint with Buffalo, who traded for him, and the Chiefs. 

Benjamin, 6'5", 245 pounds, has 209 career receptions for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was considered a long shot to make the Giants roster at both tight end and receiver, given both positions' depth.  

The transaction was expected to be made by the end of Wednesday.

 

Find everything you need to know about every player on the Giants' 90-man training camp roster.Join the Giants Country Community!

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Kelvin Benjamin (85) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Training Camp

New York Giants to Release Kelvin Benjamin

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Training Camp

Receiver Sterling Shepard Reveals Comfort Level with Playing Multiple Positions

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Welcomes Expectations on Him

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) celebrates after an interception against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Transactions

Blake Martinez, Joshua Kalu Added to Giants' Reserve/COVID-19 List

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, center, walks the field during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

New York Giants Notebook: Coaching Deployments, Matt Peart’s Status, Sam Beal’s Future

New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer runs drills during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Training Camp

Why New York Giants Won’t Ease into Training Camp Practices

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Training Camp

Kadarius Toney Cleared to Return to Giants' Facility; Will Come Off COVID-19 List

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Training Camp

New York Giants Depth Chart Competitions: Receivers and Tight Ends