New York Giants Unveil 2022 Season Uniform Schedule

Weeks after announcing the return of the classic blue uniforms from the 1980s and 1990s for two "Legacy Games," the New York Giants have unveiled their dress code plans for the remainder of their 2022 season.

The team will wear its all-white Color Rush uniforms when they host the Dallas Cowboys on September 26 for Monday Night Football in Week 3. The aforementioned legacy uniforms will be worn for home games on October 2 vs. Chicago and December 4 vs. Washington.

The team will wear its modern-day blue jerseys with white pants for their other home games and their November 24 Thanksgiving date against the Dallas Cowboys.

They will wear their white road jerseys with white pants and red stripes down the side of the pants legs--a look introduced in 2021--for the rest of their road games.

You can see the full schedule here and information on how to order the classic jerseys the team will be wearing for its two legacy games.

