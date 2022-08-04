Skip to main content

New York Giants Unveil 2022 Season Uniform Schedule

Learn which jerseys the team plans to wear for its upcoming games so you can match accordingly.

Weeks after announcing the return of the classic blue uniforms from the 1980s and 1990s for two "Legacy Games," the New York Giants have unveiled their dress code plans for the remainder of their 2022 season.

The team will wear its all-white Color Rush uniforms when they host the Dallas Cowboys on September 26 for Monday Night Football in Week 3. The aforementioned legacy uniforms will be worn for home games on October 2 vs. Chicago and December 4 vs. Washington.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nov 2, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) celebrates after spiking the ball from a rushing touchdown by running back Wayne Gallman (22), not pictured, with guard Nick Gates (65) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Training Camp

Shane Lemieux's Versatility Helping Giants Offensive Line

Third-year offensive lineman Shane Lemieux is back 100 percent healthy and ready to fill whatever role is asked of him.

By Gene Clemons1 hour ago
1 hour ago
New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson runs with the ball during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Play
Training Camp

Wan'Dale Robinson Taking on Big Role in New York Giants Offense

Wan'Dale Robinson might not be the biggest man on the football field, but he's looking at playing a big role in the Giants' offense this fall.

By Olivier Dumont3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Matt Gono (73) in action during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Transactions

New York Giants OT Matt Gono Placed on Exempt/Left Squad List

The Giants are down an offensive lineman.

By Giants Country News Desk17 hours ago
17 hours ago

The team will wear its modern-day blue jerseys with white pants for their other home games and their November 24 Thanksgiving date against the Dallas Cowboys.

They will wear their white road jerseys with white pants and red stripes down the side of the pants legs--a look introduced in 2021--for the rest of their road games.

You can see the full schedule here and information on how to order the classic jerseys the team will be wearing for its two legacy games.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Nov 2, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) celebrates after spiking the ball from a rushing touchdown by running back Wayne Gallman (22), not pictured, with guard Nick Gates (65) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Training Camp

Shane Lemieux's Versatility Helping Giants Offensive Line

By Gene Clemons1 hour ago
New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson runs with the ball during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Training Camp

Wan'Dale Robinson Taking on Big Role in New York Giants Offense

By Olivier Dumont3 hours ago
Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Matt Gono (73) in action during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Transactions

New York Giants OT Matt Gono Placed on Exempt/Left Squad List

By Giants Country News Desk17 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Training Camp

New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Embraces His Unusual Role

By Andrew Parsaud18 hours ago
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger (45) and head coach Brian Daboll seen during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

What We Learned from New York Giants Training Camp Practice No. 7

By Patricia Traina21 hours ago
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants players kneel after practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Big Blue+

Why New York Giants Think Playoffs is Realistic Goal for This Year

By Patricia TrainaAug 3, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
New York Giants defensive coordinator Don \"Wink\" Martindale on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Big Blue+

Five Statistics the New York Giants Must Improve on Defense

By Brandon OlsenAug 3, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

New York Giants Day 6 Practice Report: Daniel Delivers

By Patricia TrainaAug 2, 2022 3:15 PM EDT