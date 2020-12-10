SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Giants Updated Injury Report: Jones, Martinez Limited

Patricia Traina

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett told reporters before the team’s Thursday’s practice that although quarterback Daniel Jones “looked good moving around” during a post-walk thru workout with trainers on Wednesday, head coach Joe Judge insisted that a decision won’t be made on Jones’ availability for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals until Friday.

“We put him through some basic agility, short-space stuff,” said Judge. “He’s throwing the ball well, but there’s a lot of stuff we still have to see.”

On Thursday, the Giants got to see a little bit more as Jones was listed as a limited participant on the injury report.

But even if a decision regarding Jones's injury designation is reached--and the odds favor he'll receive a "questionable" designation as he did last week--something to keep in mind is Sunday's weather forecast, which, barring a change, has some period of precipitation scattered throughout an otherwise cold day--two elements not ideal for those with muscle strains.

Judge has continued to stress the importance of Jones needing to demonstrate that he can move around in the pocket and protect himself.

That the second-year quarterback was limited suggests he didn’t have any setbacks from Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.

Ideally, the coaching staff would like to know whether they’re going to have the starting quarterback, but Garrett, when asked if he’ll have two game plans at the ready just in case Jones can’t go, said that probably won’t be the case.

“We feel like Colt is capable of doing whatever we ask our quarterbacks to do,” he said, while also admitting there might be some customization for what each player does best.

“I don’t think the game plan changes dramatically from a mental standpoint or a physical standpoint. Obviously, you customize things, you try to play to your players’ strengths and limit their weaknesses. But in terms of capability, we feel like each of those guys is capable to do whatever we ask them to do.”

The other injury the Giants are monitoring is that of inside linebacker Blake Martinez (back), who was limited a day after he was projected as being unable to practice.

Martinez was mum on his status when he spoke to reporters. Although the Giants would give the radio helmet to safety Logan Ryan, Martinez's on-field productivity would be hard to replace, especially with a slippery quarterback like Kyler Murray on deck.

As for the rest of the Giants' injury report, tackle Matt Peart (ankle), and slot cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) were also limited, and defensive back Madre Harper (knee) didn't practice. 

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow us on Facebook. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants: Biggest Storylines Ahead of Week 14

Can the Giants keep their quest for the NFC East title this weekend by holding off the Arizona Cardinals? That and more in this week's top storylines.

Patricia Traina

by

Truthbetold1220

Andrew Thomas Reveals Where He's Grown the Most

New York Giants' first round draft pick Andrew Thomas is finally handling life in the big city with a lot more ease, both on and off the field. What changed?

Patricia Traina

New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals: First Look at Arizona's Potent Offense

The Arizona Cardinals are an offense that is unlike any other the Giants have faced so far this season.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Open as 1.5 Underdogs at Home vs. Arizona Cardinals | Breaking It Down

Yes, even after their convincing win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Giants are an underdog at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Patricia Traina

Giants Take a Big Jump in MMQB's Weekly Power Rankings

The Giants are on the rise in the NFC East...and in the MMQB's weekly power rankings as well.

Patricia Traina

by

GiantsPride

New York Giants Notebook | Judge Remembers Ray Perkins, McCoy Remembers Kliff Kingsbury and More

It was a day of sharing memories for head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Colt McCoy. Plus find out what tactic the Cardinals recently began copying from the Giants--and what they could use against New York on Sunday.

Jackson Thompson

Former Giants Head Coach Ray Perkins Passes Away at His Home

Perkins led the Giants to their first playoff berth in 1981, ending an 18-year drought.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Giants Week 14 Injury Report: No Clarity Yet on Daniel Jones or Blake Martinez's Statuses

New York Giants don't tip their hand regarding the statuses of starting quarterback Daniel Jones or inside linebacker Blake Martinez.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Defensive Lineman Leonard Williams Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The New York Giants' "Big Cat," Leonard Williams, takes home the conferences top defensive honors this week for his explosive showing against the Seahawks.

Patricia Traina

A Very Early Look at the Giants 2021 Salary Cap Situation

Plus a look at how the Giants can boost their 2021 cap space.

Patricia Traina

by

Stick62