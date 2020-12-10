Giants Updated Injury Report: Jones, Martinez Limited

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett told reporters before the team’s Thursday’s practice that although quarterback Daniel Jones “looked good moving around” during a post-walk thru workout with trainers on Wednesday, head coach Joe Judge insisted that a decision won’t be made on Jones’ availability for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals until Friday.

“We put him through some basic agility, short-space stuff,” said Judge. “He’s throwing the ball well, but there’s a lot of stuff we still have to see.”

On Thursday, the Giants got to see a little bit more as Jones was listed as a limited participant on the injury report.

But even if a decision regarding Jones's injury designation is reached--and the odds favor he'll receive a "questionable" designation as he did last week--something to keep in mind is Sunday's weather forecast, which, barring a change, has some period of precipitation scattered throughout an otherwise cold day--two elements not ideal for those with muscle strains.

Judge has continued to stress the importance of Jones needing to demonstrate that he can move around in the pocket and protect himself.

That the second-year quarterback was limited suggests he didn’t have any setbacks from Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.

Ideally, the coaching staff would like to know whether they’re going to have the starting quarterback, but Garrett, when asked if he’ll have two game plans at the ready just in case Jones can’t go, said that probably won’t be the case.

“We feel like Colt is capable of doing whatever we ask our quarterbacks to do,” he said, while also admitting there might be some customization for what each player does best.

“I don’t think the game plan changes dramatically from a mental standpoint or a physical standpoint. Obviously, you customize things, you try to play to your players’ strengths and limit their weaknesses. But in terms of capability, we feel like each of those guys is capable to do whatever we ask them to do.”

The other injury the Giants are monitoring is that of inside linebacker Blake Martinez (back), who was limited a day after he was projected as being unable to practice.

Martinez was mum on his status when he spoke to reporters. Although the Giants would give the radio helmet to safety Logan Ryan, Martinez's on-field productivity would be hard to replace, especially with a slippery quarterback like Kyler Murray on deck.

As for the rest of the Giants' injury report, tackle Matt Peart (ankle), and slot cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) were also limited, and defensive back Madre Harper (knee) didn't practice.

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow us on Facebook.