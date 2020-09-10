SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Week 1 Injury Impact

Jackson Thompson

The Giants and Steelers released their first injury report of the 2020 season on Thursday.

Here's a look at the players to be concerned about ahead of the Giants and Steelers' Week-1 Monday Night Football matchup, and how it could affect their respective gameplans.

Giants edge rusher Markus Golden was the only member of the team to not practice Thursday, according to the team's first official injury report of 2020.

Listed with an illness, the team's 2019 sack leader isn't believed to be in danger of missing Monday's regular-season opener against the Steelers.

Last year, Golden started all 16 games for the Giants, proving he was completely over a torn ACL he suffered in 2017 after just four games. His team-leading 10.0 sacks represented the second-highest total of his career.

Although he returned to the Giants this year after not having luck in the free-agent market, it remains to be seen if Golden will continue to be a starter or become more of a situational player with a different role in Patrick Graham's defense.

The Giants listed four players--defensive back Adrien Colbert (illness), receiver Golden Tate (hamstring), linebacker Tae Crowder (hamstring), and tight end Levine Toilolo (hamstring)-- as limited participants.

Tate and Toilolo are the two injuries to keep a close eye on. Tate is projected to be one of the Giants' starting wide receivers in Week 1. He missed the final week of training camp and has been mostly limited to doing individual drills during the part of practice open to the media.

Last year Tate missed the regular-season opener when he served a four-game league-imposed suspension. It was a sign of things to come for the Giants skill position group of Tate, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Saquon Barkley, and Evan Engram, as they could never get on the field at the same time for the offense.

Tate led the Giants receivers last year in yards after the catch and was second in first down conversions. Losing him would be a considerable blow for the Giants offense if they plan to attack the Steelers defense by using underneath routes.

Toilolo's injury is also worth keeping an eye on. Signed to be the team's blocking tight end, the Giants are facing a very, very stout Steelers defense that last year led the league in sacks.

With two new starters, including a rookie, projected at tackle on the offensive line, having Toilolo to handle the blocking duties is thought to be a big part of the game plan to slow down the Steelers' pass rush.

For the Steelers, Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro (knee) and receiver Diontae Johnson (foot) did not practice.

DeCastro, who hasn't practiced in about three weeks, is not expected to play on Monday night, leaving the Steelers offensive line without one of its key veterans. In place of Castro, veteran journeyman Stefan Wisniewski will get the nod at right guard. 

DeCastro's anticipated absence means the Steelers will also be starting the season with as many as three new starters on the offensive line, including Zach Banner at right tackle

A lower-body injury for a receiver is never good news; for Johnson, one of the budding young receiving starts in the league, it could be the difference between what makes him so unique.

Johnson, per Behind the Steel Curtain, had the second-best year among all NFL wide receivers between 2017-2019 at creating separation from coverage on short passes.

If Johnson can't play--and there is no indication that will be the case at this time--the Steelers still have third-year wide receiver James Washington and Juju Smith-Schuster to test the Giants' revamped defensive secondary. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Judge Has Giants Restart Practice After Sluggish Beginning

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge wasn't having it when his players started Thursday's practice without a sense of urgency.

Patricia Traina

Giants Plan to Use Starters on Special Teams

The days of backups and fringe players exclusively serving on special teams are long gone, as Giants head coach Joe Judge calls for all hands on deck.

Jackson Thompson

Top 10 Linebackers in New York Giants History

The Giants have had some excellent linebackers in their long history, including some of the all-time best in the NFL. Here is a ranking of their 10 greatest linebackers, plus a few honorable mentions.

Brian Lokker

New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: The Competitive Edge

The NFL schedule makers didn't go easy on head coach Joe Judge and the Giants for their first regular-season game of 2020. Nick Falato takes a look at the potential matchups ahead of this Week 1 primetime clash of the two oldest NFL franchises to see who has the competitive edge.

Nick Falato

Blue Notes | A Measuring Stick For Success, Fresh Leadership and More

Giant notables as we count down to the Week 1 matchup vs. the Steelers.

Jackson Thompson

Week 1 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Nick Falato helps get you ready for your Week 1 fantasy football games.

Nick Falato

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 10, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson addressing the antisemitic comments he made back in July.

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants Podcast: NYG-PIT Crossover Show

Christopher Carter of LockedOn Steelers joins me on today's show to preview the Giants-Steelers Monday Night Football match-up.

Patricia Traina

Revealing Giants Head Coach Joe Judge's Game Planning Process

In a departure from what the last two Giants head coaches have done, Joe Judge says he'll let his coaches coach and his players plan and allow everyone a sense of ownership when it comes to the team's weekly game plans.

Patricia Traina

What Each Giants Projected Offensive Starter Needs to Prove in 2020

The Giants offense has a lot to prove in 2020, and improvement will comes down to individual efforts by the team's starters to prove that they can take the next step as a unit.

Jackson Thompson