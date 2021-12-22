New York Giants - Week 16 Storylines to Watch

The Giants head down to Philadelphia this weekend to face an Eagles team that has won its last seven games at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles are simmering.

For starters, the Eagles are coming off a short workweek after topping the Washington Football team 27-17 on Tuesday night in a game that was rescheduled.

More importantly, the Eagles can't possibly be happy that they lost to the Giants last month, and surely, they must be licking their chops over the thought of facing a banged-up Giants team on their home turf where they have won their last seven games against the Giants.

Overall the Giants have a two-game winning streak over the Eagles. But stretching that into three games might be tricky since these two franchises are headed in very different directions.

Let's look at the top questions ahead of the coming week.

Who's calling signals?

Giants head coach Joe Judge refused to say if the plan was to have Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm start Sunday's game now that Daniel Jones is officially on injured reserve.

If three weeks of watching Glennon making receivers work for their receptions, force balls into dangerous situations, and fail to manipulate defenders by looking people off haven't convinced him to throw caution to the wind with Fromm, I'm not sure what will at this point.

So who will it be this weekend? Judge said, correctly, that there's a big difference between starting a game and coming in at the tail end when the opponent has taken his foot off the gas pedal, but at some point, the youngster has to go out there and get a full game under his belt.

Fromm, who, despite being a free agent after this season, could very well have a future with the Giants, whereas Glennon, also a free agent, likely does not. It would seem silly to keep running Glennon out there with nothing on the line, which is why it won't be surprising if Fromm is named the starter.

Who's coming back?

The Giants still have a long list of injured players and players who are on COVID, including receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique/COVID), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (quad/COVID), cornerback Aaron Robinson (COVID), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle), linebacker Oshane Ximines (COVID), and receiver John Ross (COVID), just to name a few.

Judge said Monday that there is optimism about receiver Toney coming back this week, but it remains to be seen how close the others are to returning.

How will they replace Keion Crossen?

If you missed the news, Keion Crossen, the Giants leading tackler on special teams and a reserve defensive back in sub packages, is the latest player to test positive for COVID.

It's not known if Crossen is vaccinated or if he must miss the next ten days, but it is a potential blow for the Giants special teams, which has been shaky all year.

