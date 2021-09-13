September 13, 2021
New York Giants Week 2 Injury Report: Shane Lemieux Added

The Giants didn't practice Monday, but they did have to release an injury report.
The New York Giants, who have a short work week to get ready for their Thursday night game at Washington, didn't practice Monday, but they released a projected injury report with a couple of new names added to it. 

Those who were projected to have not been able to practice are linebacker/special teamer Cam Brown (hamstring) and guard Shane Lemieux (knee), the two newcomers to the list. They were also joined by tight end Evan Engram (calf), who is in danger of missing his second straight game.

Lemieux's landing on the injury report likely explains why he received only 17 snaps in Sunday's Week 1 loss to Denver. Lemieux, who suffered a partially torn patellar tendon during training camp, was not on the Giants injury report last week after making progress with his injury through treatment and rehab. 

However, his game action Sunday appears to have aggravated his injury to where he's now on the team's injury report, his status for Thursday night's game in question.

Ben Bredeson, whom the Giants acquired via trade with the Ravens, stepped in and played most of the snaps at left guard for Lemieux.

Running back Saquon Barkley (knee) was projected as a limited participant. Head coach Joe Judge told reporters on his Monday conference call that the initial report from the team's medical staff is that Barkley came through his first regular-season action in almost a year just fine.

Judge added that unless something pops up unexpectedly between now and Thursday, the plan was to have Barkley in the lineup against Washington.

