SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Week 4 Injury Report: Giants Thin at Safety

Patricia Traina

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers did not practice Wednesday, and there is a looming possibility that Peppers, who suffered a low ankle sprain in last week's loss to the 49ers, might be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Peppers' looming absence leaves the Giants thin at safety, as defensive back Adrian Colbert (quad) and Julian Love (knee/ankle) join him on this week's injury report.

Colbert, listed as limited, has missed the last two games with his injury. Love, meanwhile, who was also listed as limited, is not believed to be in danger of missing this weekend's game.

Still, the injury situation at safety bears watching. The Giants are already missing rookie Xavier McKinney (broken foot), who's expected to be out at least until the end of November. If Peppers can't go as expected, the Giants could turn to a committee to fill in that box safety role.

One possible scenario that could unfold if Peppers has to miss any extensive time involves Madre Harper, the player the Giants signed off the Raiders practice squad. 

Assuming he clears the COVID-19 entry protocol and passes a physical, Harper should be eligible to practice with the team as soon as Thursday.

Harper will give the Giants depth at cornerback, giving Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham some flexibility with his personnel usage.

For example, Graham could move Isaac Yiadom, currently the No. 2 cornerback opposite of James Bradberry, to the box safety, where the 6'1" Yiadom has logged 69 career snaps during his time with Denver and 19 snaps thus far with the Giants.

But that would all be contingent on how quickly Harper could get up to speed on the Giants defense.

The Giants also have Sean Chandler, whom they protected this week, as a potential fill-in at safety.

Chandler has already been called up from the practice squad twice, which is the maximum. The next time he's called up, he will have to pass through waivers if the Giants want to retain the rights to his services.

Cornerback Brandon Williams (groin) didn't practice Wednesday. Williams to IR could be the corresponding move the Giants make once their signing of Harper is official.  

Hold the Mayo

The minimum three-week injured reserve term of inside linebacker David Mayo (knee) is over, meaning Mayo, if healthy, is eligible to begin working toward a return to the active roster if he's deemed healthy enough.

But that return won't start until next week at the soonest, as Mayo, who had surgery in late August to repair his meniscus in his knee, was not designated to return this week by the team.

Mayo's return to the lineup would seem inevitable. Devante Downs has been starting alongside Blake Martinez in the base defense, but Downs has had his struggles, particularly in run defense.

In 49 run defense snaps, Downs has managed just two tackles and one stop with two missed tackles.

Last year for the Giants, Mayo, who was acquired in-season off waivers from the 49ers, became one of the more consistent performers among the linebackers against the run.

In 304 run defense snaps, Mayo recorded 58 total tackles and 37 stops, with ten missed tackles. Of his tackles, 46 came within five yards of the line of scrimmage. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the Deliberate Rebuild of the Giants O-line Could Create More Problems

The Giants offensive line rebuild is currently in its third year under Dave Gettleman and it's still not done. Here's why that could be a big problem in the not-too distant future.

Patricia Traina

by

TJaorch23

Marc Colombo Loves that the Giants O-line is “Pissed Off”

The Giants offensive line coach vows to keep working his linemen to eradicate the problems that have spilled over to the running game and passing game.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

LockedOn Giants: Sunday, Ugly Sunday

We all need a group hug after what the Giants showed during their Week 3 loss to a scaled-down 49ers team.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 30, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with safety Earl Thomas remaining on the market where questions regarding the Cowboys interest remain.

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants: Giants and Rams Memorable Moments

Take a stroll down memory lane with yours truly as I recall as best as possible some of the most memorable games played between the Giants and Rams.

Patricia Traina

James Bradberry Named One of NFL's Best Free-Agent Signings of 2020 by PFF

Giants cornerback James Bradberry, who signed as a free agent this off-season, has been paying off handsomely for the Giants so far.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants: What's Wrong with the Giants?

Special guest Gene Clemons joins the latest podcast to help pinpoint some of the many things holding the Giants team back.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

New York Giants Week 4 | Los Angeles Rams First Look

Nick Falato has your initial scouting report on the Giants Week 4 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams

Nick Falato

by

Cowboyup

Giants Tweak Practice Squad

The Giants tweaked their practice squad Tuesday. Here's a list of what moves they made.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Notebook | Takeaways from the Assistant Coaches Media Sessions

Notable highlights from the Giants' assistant coaches on Tuesday

Jackson Thompson