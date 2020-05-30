NFC East Morning Run | May 30, 2020

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles players react to George Floyd's death



Following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands a police officer earlier this week in Minneapolis, Carson Wentz, Zack Ertz, and DeSean Jackson expressed their thoughts on the situation over social media.

Ed Kracz has all the quotes on Eagles Maven.

DALLAS | Aldon Smith reveals details on his journey back to the NFL

New Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith will be making his return to the NFL in 2020 after four years out of football due to multiple suspensions under both the NFL substance-abuse policy and the Personal Conduct Policy.

In a session with the media, Smith revealed the fact that he lost his grandmother last year and before she died, she gave Smith some advice that resonated with him in his return to the NFL.

"She got a message to me: 'Go out there and get what you deserve.' That, and me surrendering to the problem I had with drinking ... It was time," Smith said.

Mike Fisher has more on Cowboys Maven.

NEW YORK | Football Outsiders says Giants' biggest need is wide receiver

Football Outsiders released its list of biggest needs for all NFC East teams on Friday and claimed that the Giants' biggest need is at wide receiver.

This contrasts the more conventional school of thought this offseason that the Giants' biggest need is at edge rusher and offensive line, however, Football Outsiders states that the Giants' wide receiver core currently has more questions than answers.

Patricia Traina explores if Football Outsiders is on to something on Giants Maven.

WASHINGTON | Scott Turner talks Dwayne Haskins and Redskins wide receivers

New offensive coordinator Scott Turner met with the media on Wednesday and expressed his confidence in quarterback Dwayne Haskins as he heads into his second season.

Turner doesn't believe that Haskins needs to be "rebuilt." He also offered up some excitement about Washington's current wide receiver group, stating he believes the organization has set up a healthy competition among the group heading into camp.

Chris Russell has your details on Redskins Maven.