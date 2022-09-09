NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 1

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is underway, with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams having squared off on Thursday Night Football. This weekend, the rest of the league, including the NFC East, will embark on their journeys to try and win the most interesting division in the NFL.

Let’s look at the top storylines for each NFC East team heading into Week 1.

Spread: Titans -5.5

The New York Giants are facing a Tennessee Titans team that won the AFC South last season with a 12-5 record, but things have changed. The Titans shipped star wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, acquired former Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, and drafted Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks in the first round.

The main focus for the Giants' defense will be to slow down running back Derrick Henry. Henry ran for 937 yards and ten touchdowns despite only playing in eight games last year. With the Giants having some questions at inside linebacker after Blake Martinez was cut, Tae Crowder and Austin Calitro are projected to get the nod.

Spread: Eagles -4

The Eagles kick off their 2022 season on the road against the Detroit Lions. After an offseason full of hype from the media and solid additions to the team, the Eagles are hoping to start hot against a building Lions team.

The Eagles routed the Lions 44-6 last season, but this Detroit team is very different. After an offseason that saw them draft Aidan Hutchinson, sign DJ Chark and DeShon Elliot, and an appearance on this summer’s season of Hard Knocks, the Lions appear to be trending upward.

If the Eagles want to live up to the off-season hype, they need to win this game relatively easily.

Spread: Bucs -2.5

This week, the big news out of Cowboys camp was the signing of former Eagles and Bears tackle Jason Peters. Peters had been a staple along the Eagles' offensive line for years, now goes to arguably their biggest rival down in Dallas.

The Cowboys don’t have an easy task this week. They face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Bucs and Cowboys had the top two scoring offenses in the league last year. Things have changed since, with Dallas trading away wide receiver Amari Cooper and giving another wide receiver, Michael Gallup, a five-year deal, despite him being injured.

The Buccaneers have also changed, but it looks like it's for the better. They added former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and former Giants safety Logan Ryan. Former head coach Bruce Arians retired, leaving the team in the hands of Todd Bowles. Unfortunately for the Bucs, center Ryan Jensen and guard Aaron Stinnie are both out for the year due to injury.

The Cowboys will look to have another shootout with the GOAT on Monday night and continue to be a winning team in the NFC East. Despite this being a home game for Dallas, the Cowboys are not favored to win this weekend's game.

Spread: Commanders -2.5

The Washington Commanders face a Jaguars team looking to make a statement after a very forgettable 2021 season. With new head coach Doug Pederson and an expensive free agent haul, which includes wide receiver Christian Kirk, former Washington offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, former Giants tight end Evan Engram, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville wants to make sure they build this team around second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Washington could be without one of their best defenders Sunday. Defensive back Kamren Curl was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, leaving his Week 1 status in doubt. Quarterback Carson Wentz is facing his former head coach, Doug Pederson, looking to prove to the league that he can still be an effective quarterback in this league.

The Commanders added wide receiver Jahan Dotson and defensive tackle PhiDarian Mathis. Dotson will contribute immediately alongside wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Mathis will add depth to a defensive line known as one of the league’s best over recent years.

If Washington wants to make a real playoff push as they did two seasons ago, it starts with a win at home against a rebuilding Jaguars team.

