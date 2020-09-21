NFC East Rewind | Cowboys Come Back, Eagles Come Down

Dallas 40, Atlanta 39 | Prescott leads Cowboys' comeback

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led his team back from an early 20-0 deficit to deliver a 40-39 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at AT & T Stadium.

Prescott became the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a single game, with a stellar passing and rushing performance in the Cowboys' Week 2 comeback. He finished the day with 450 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 18 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

The Cowboys fell behind 20-0 in the first quarter, then 39-24 with five minutes left in the game. Prescott led a nine-play 91-yard drive to cut the deficit to two.

An onside kick recovery by Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin gave Prescott the chance to lead a game-winning field goal drive, highlighted by a 24-yard catch by rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein nailed the 46-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys their first win of head coach Mike McCarthy's tenure.

Dallas will now have to prepare to go back on the road to the West Coast next week to face the Seattle Seahawks.

Chicago 17, Giants 13 | Barkley Injured, Giants Come Back Stalls

Giants running back Saquon Barkley went down on the first play of the second quarter of the team's 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday with what the many fear might be a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, the Giants were able to show some life on offense and defense even after Barkley's injury, scoring 13 unanswered points in the second half to trim a 17-0 deficit to just four points.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones led the offense to the Bears 10-yard line in the final two minutes, but an incomplete pass to wide receiver Golden Tate as time expired sunk the Giants' comeback hopes, dropping them to 0-2 under head coach Joe Judge.

The Giants will try to recover next week to host the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

Rams 37, Philadelphia 19 | Wentz's woes continue

The Eagles fell to the Los Angeles Rams 37-19 at home on Sunday, as Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz fell to 0-2 to start a season for the first time in his career.

Wentz threw two interceptions as well, bringing his season total to four after throwing two in Week 1 against Washington after throwing just seven last season.

His first interception against the Rams proved to be a key turning point as the Eagles had a chance to take a lead trailing 21-16, but Wentz's pass to the endzone was picked off and the Eagles' offense never quite recovered

Meanwhile, the Eagles' defense is off to a poor start, having allowed 57 points in its last six quarters while recording only one sack against the Rams this week.

Arizona 30, Washington 15| Washington wastes time but doesn't get away with it this week

The Washington Football Team fell behind 14-0 early against the Cardinals on the road on Sunday but didn't have the type of comeback in it that it had last week after falling behind against the Eagles.

Arizona kept their foot on the gas and flushed out any hope of a Washington comeback, even with Washington scoring 15 points in the second half.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 286 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores while Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins completed passes for just 223 yards and one touchdown.

Washington offensive guard Brandon Scherff suffered a knee injury just before halftime and gingerly walked off the field with the help of medical staff. He didn't return to the game.