NFL Sets Preliminary 2020 Salary Cap Range

Patricia Traina

According to the NFL Network, the league informed club officials that it's s projecting a salary cap of $196.8 million to $201.2M.  

While the final cap total won't be established until sometime in February, by using that range and the cap commitments as tracked by Over the Cap, the Giants right now are estimated to have between $58.178 million and $62.578 million to spend next year.

Those estimates, however, have not been adjusted for any postseason accounting, e.g. player bonuses (e.g., likely to be earned bonuses) or cap credits. It also doesn't include any carryover of 2019 cap space remaining which, per the NFLPA public report, stands at $1,067,344 (which hasn't yet been adjusted to reflect the impact of punter Riley Dixon's signing)

Also, of the cap space allocated, a portion will have to be reserved for the 2020 draft class; the higher the Giants pick int he draft, the larger their rookie pool will be.  

The Giants are also likely to shed some bulky contracts of underperforming or aging veterans who are no longer in the team's plans, transactions that will clear additional space.

Also bear in mind that the day after the Giants season ends, they'll be permitted to sign players to reserve/futures contracts as they begin to grow their roster to the off-season limit of 90 men. 

The Top 51 rule, however, won't kick in until the start of the new league year on March 18, 2020. At that point, only the top 51 highest cap numbers will count toward a team's salary cap liabilities.

