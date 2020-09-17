NFL Week 2 Forecasts: The Giants Country Team Makes Their Predictions

If you thought Week 1 of the NFL season was a good one, wait until this weekend.

Week 2 of the NFL season boasts several exciting games beyond the Giants, who will hopefully get their first win of the season (and of the Joe Judge era) this weekend against the Bears.

On Thursday Night Football, you get the battle of Ohio as the Browns hist the Bengals.

Then this weekend, the 49ers, who play the Giants next weekend, come to town to face the Jets while Tom Brady and the Bucs look to get back on track against the Panthers and prove that last week's loss to the Saints was a fluke.

Closer to "home" (as in the division), can the Cowboys bounce back against the Falcons after last week's heartbreaking loss against the Rams?

And will the Washington Football Team be able to knock off the Cardinals to remain in first place in the division?

Who do we at Giants Country like in this week's games? Check out our forecasts below and let us know who you like in this week's games.