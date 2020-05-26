New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Says State's Pro Sports Teams Can Return

Pro sports are on their way back to the state of New Jersey.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced on Twitter that professional sports teams can return to training "and even competition--if their leagues choose to move in that direction."

This is good news for the Giants and Jets, both of whom are headquartered in New Jersey, and both have closed their facilities in compliance with Murphy's "stay at home" executive order that went into effect in March.

“With today’s announcement by the governor, we are finalizing our plans to reopen the Quest Diagnostics Training Center," the Giants said in a statement.

"We will continue to have as many employees as possible working remotely. For employees who need to return to work at our facility, we expect to begin that process next week, and we will do so in a systematic and safe way that adheres to the state’s guidelines and NFL protocols.”

Earlier this month, the NFL had all 32 teams submit proposals for re-opening their facilities once state government restrictions were eased.

According to Phase 1 of the league's plans, as outlined in a memo sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell to all 32 clubs, the multi-tiered plan would allow for no more than 50 percent of staff in the facility, and the number cannot exceed 75 people if permitted by state regulations.

Members of the coaching staff and players are excluded from that first group of employees, the only exception being those players currently undergoing rehab from an injury and a strength and conditioning coach if he's involved in player rehab efforts.

Teams are also required to develop an “Infection Response Team” to handle contact tracing and an Infection Control Officer who will be the first point of contact for any employee that tests positive for the virus.

The Giants are scheduled to hold a mandatory minicamp June 9-11, but that camp isn't likely to be held given the timing involved. Training camp, which is projected to open at the end of July, appears to be a more realistic goal.

Still, there would likely have to be numerous logistical details ironed out, including whether to admit fans to select practices and how to enforce social distancing among media.