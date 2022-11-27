Odell Beckham Jr Removed from Flight in Miami

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was removed from a flight originating in Miami and bound for Los Angeles Sunday morning after allegedly failing to comply with flight crew instructions.

According to the NFL Network, Beckham was allegedly slipping in and out of consciousness before American Airlines officials initiated the removal of the receiver from the aircraft. The Miami-Dade Police issued the following statement regarding the removal of the veteran receiver.

Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5-hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane and did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers, where he made other arrangements.

American Airlines confirmed via a statement that the Los Angeles-bound flight was returned to the gate after a passenger, whom the airline didn’t identify, failed to comply with crew member instructions.

“American Airlines flight 1228, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX), returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt. The customer was removed and the flight re-departed at 10:45 a.m. local time.”

In a video captured by someone who was at the scene, Beckham could be seen walking away from the gate.

Beckham, who was not detained, is reportedly due to begin a free agent tour that begins with the Giants on Thursday and extends into Friday. The receiver is also reportedly to meet with Buffalo and Dallas, the latter being the odds-on favorite to sign Beckham, though other teams could emerge in the mix.

Join the Giants Country Community