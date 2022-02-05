Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants

Patrick Graham Hired By Raiders to Be Their Defensive Coordinator

The Giants wanted Patrick Graham back as their defensive coordinator, but he is moving on.

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has decided not o remain with the club and new head coach Brian Daboll after all.

The 43-year-old Graham, who was a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job that went to Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, will reunite with josh McDaniels, with whom he was part of Bill Belichick's staff in New England, in Las Vegas. Graham will join McDaniels' new coaching staff as the Raiders' defensive coordinator.

Despite still being under contract to the Giants, New York allowed him to interview for other positions when teams came calling while the Giants sorted out their general manager and head coaching candidates, the latter for which Graham was considered.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks off the field after the Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Patrick Graham Hired By Raiders to Be Their Defensive Coordinator

The Giants wanted Patrick Graham back as their defensive coordinator, but he is moving on.

18 seconds ago
18 seconds ago
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jalen Pitre (8) gestures after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DB Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Jalen Pitre is coming off an impressive Senior Bowl week. What could he bring to a team?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2018; Mobile, AL, USA; General view of the Reese's center field logo during the 2018 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Play
Draft

Who Turned Heads at the Senior Bowl on Defense?

Coach Gene Clemons gives us one name at each position on defense that has stood out during the Senior Bowl practices.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

He interviewed with the Steelers for their vacant defensive coordinator position last month. But after not getting that post and not getting the Giants head coaching job, Graham is off to Vegas to help McDaniels take the Raiders to the next step.

The Giants defense, which was hampered by a combination of injuries and poor play by the offense, finished 21st overall this past season, down from its 12th place ranking and ninth overall in points allowed in Graham's first year as defensive coordinator. 

Graham was sought after for head coaching opportunities following a successful first season in charge of the Giants defense, the Jets being one of his known suitors. But he quickly decided not to pursue the opportunity and instead accepted a contract extension and a rise to return to the Giants, thereby withdrawing his name from coaching opportunities.

At his introductory press conference, Daboll confirmed he wanted Graham on his staff, reportedly has several assistant coaches on board, including offensive coordinators Mike Kafka, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson. However, the Giants have not confirmed any hires that may have already been made.

 Join the Giants Country Community

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks off the field after the Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Patrick Graham Hired By Raiders to Be Their Defensive Coordinator

18 seconds ago
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jalen Pitre (8) gestures after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DB Jalen Pitre, Baylor

1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2018; Mobile, AL, USA; General view of the Reese's center field logo during the 2018 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Draft

Who Turned Heads at the Senior Bowl on Defense?

3 hours ago
New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) rushes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

NFL.com Names This Giant as the Biggest Unsung Hero of 2021 Season

11 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Alumni Stadium.
Draft

Nick Falato's Senior Bowl Practice Recap

14 hours ago
Feb 3, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; Hancock Whitney Stadium sits empty Thursday as National team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl is held at the Jaguar Training Center indoors due to the threat of inclement weather.
Draft

Who Turned Heads at the Senior Bowl on Offense?

Feb 3, 2022
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, walks off the field after defeating the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
News

Giants Emphatically Refute Brian Flores's Allegations Against Them

Feb 3, 2022
Sep 16, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka (L) talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Chiefs won 42-37.
News

Giants Reportedly Hiring Mike Kafka as Offensive Coordinator

Feb 3, 2022