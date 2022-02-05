Patrick Graham Hired By Raiders to Be Their Defensive Coordinator

The Giants wanted Patrick Graham back as their defensive coordinator, but he is moving on.

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has decided not o remain with the club and new head coach Brian Daboll after all.

The 43-year-old Graham, who was a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job that went to Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, will reunite with josh McDaniels, with whom he was part of Bill Belichick's staff in New England, in Las Vegas. Graham will join McDaniels' new coaching staff as the Raiders' defensive coordinator.

Despite still being under contract to the Giants, New York allowed him to interview for other positions when teams came calling while the Giants sorted out their general manager and head coaching candidates, the latter for which Graham was considered.

He interviewed with the Steelers for their vacant defensive coordinator position last month. But after not getting that post and not getting the Giants head coaching job, Graham is off to Vegas to help McDaniels take the Raiders to the next step.

The Giants defense, which was hampered by a combination of injuries and poor play by the offense, finished 21st overall this past season, down from its 12th place ranking and ninth overall in points allowed in Graham's first year as defensive coordinator.

Graham was sought after for head coaching opportunities following a successful first season in charge of the Giants defense, the Jets being one of his known suitors. But he quickly decided not to pursue the opportunity and instead accepted a contract extension and a rise to return to the Giants, thereby withdrawing his name from coaching opportunities.

At his introductory press conference, Daboll confirmed he wanted Graham on his staff, reportedly has several assistant coaches on board, including offensive coordinators Mike Kafka, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson. However, the Giants have not confirmed any hires that may have already been made.

