Philadelphia Eagles Expected to Hire Nick Sirianni as New Head Coach

The Eagles narrowed down their head coaching search to coaches with strong backgrounds on the offensive side of the ball, ultimately choosing Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to replace Doug Pederson.

The 39-year-old Sirianni, who per league reports was thought to be a finalist with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for the Eagles post, broke into the NFL coaching ranks after spending the 2004-08 seasons at the college level.

Then-Chiefs head coach Todd Haley hired Sirianni as the team’s offensive quality control coach in 2009 before promoting him to the assistant quarterbacks coach role a year later. Sirianni went back to the quality control role in 2011 and then was named the wide receivers coach in 2012 under head coach Romeo Crennel.

Sirianni then spent the 2013-17 seasons with the Chargers in a variety of roles on the offensive side of the ball, including quality control, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach.

Most recently, Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Colts, but did not serve ina play-calling capacity for head coach Frank Reich.

Sirianni’s strong background with the offensive side of the ball and with quarterbacks likely was a big plus for a team that is at a crossroads with quarterback Carson Wentz, who just finished the worst year of his career.

Wentz, the Eagles first-round draft pick in 2016, completed 57.4% of his pass attempts for 2,620 yards, both career lows, and only 16 touchdowns, the touchdown total matching his career low set in his rookie season.

Wentz, who signed a four-year extension in 2019 worth $128 million and as much as $144 million, struggled so badly that he was benched by the since fired Doug Pederson for Jalen Hurts, also threw a career-high 15 interceptions and was sacked a career-high 50 times behind an offensive line that saw a league-high 14 different combinations brought about by injuries.

