NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

Philadelphia Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson, who drew the ire of Giants head coach Joe Judge for compromising the competitive integrity of the game, is out in Philadelphia after five seasons.
Author:
Publish date:

The last of the bloom finally fell off the rose for now-former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, who was relieved of his duties Monday by team owner Jeffrey Lurie. 

Pederson, whose Eagles limped to a 4-11-1 record this season, saw his team wrecked by injuries and by the inconsistent play of franchise quarterback Carson Wentz, who posted a career-low 57.4% completion rate while throwing a career-high 15 interceptions and tying his career-low touchdown rate of 16.

Wentz, who in 2019 had become the first Eagles player to throw for 4,000 yards in a season, was benched midway through the team’s Week 13 game against the Packers. 

Pederson then turned to backup Jalen Hurts, a rookie, to finish out the team’s 2020 campaign, a decision that created strife with Wentz, who had signed a lucrative four-year, $128 million contract extension with nearly $70 million guaranteed.

Pederson came under heavy criticism two weeks ago in the regular-season finale against the Washington Football Team when he pulled Hurts from the game down by three and inserted backup Nate Sudfeld, a quarterback who hadn’t previously played.

That move angered many people around the league, including Giants head coach Joe Judge, not so much because the Giants needed the Eagles to beat the Football Team to make the playoffs, but because Judge, without mentioning Pederson or the Eagles by name, questioned the decision to compromise competitive integrity.

Pederson, who has been linked to the Jets vacant head coaching spot given his relationship with Jets general manager Joe Douglas from their time together in Philadelphia, leaves the Eagles with a 42-37-1 record.

That includes a 9-1 mark against the Giants, two NFC East titles 92017, 2019), and three straight playoff berths from 2017-19, including the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl championship (LII) in 2017 following a 13-3 record. 

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Dec 1, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

Philadelphia Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson

Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen at FSU football practice on Aug. 5, 2019.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DB Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State

2020 NFL Combine Logo
News

New York Giants Notebook: More Reserve/Futures Deals, Decision Looming on Combine

Sep 21, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates by wearing the turnover chain after recovering a fumble in the first quarter of a football game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium.
Draft

New York Giants Mock Draft: Defensive Help Projected at No. 11

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Film Room

New York Giants 2020 Position Review: Quarterbacks

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) during the Pac-12 Championship against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon defeated USC 31-24.
Draft

CBS Sports Makes a Surprising First-round Mock Draft Pick for the Giants

New York Giants offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) talks n the huddle before a play in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The game was tied at 10 going into halftime.
News

Takeaways From Giants’ 2020 Season That Could Echo Into Offseason

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (5) celebrates his 44-yard field goal late in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
News

Giants Don't Land Any 2020 All-Pro Team Honors