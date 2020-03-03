GiantsCountry
Quick Takes: Three Post Combine Thoughts

Patricia Traina

The only thing that is known after spending an entire week at the combine is that anything--and I mean anything--can happen int he coming weeks.

But that doesn't mean that we can't explore some of the rumors that came out of the combine and if they make sense for the Giants, which is what I did in the above video.

Item No. 1: Giants are reportedly interested in Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

I'm not sure where or how this rumor popped up, but I'm not buying it for one second--and no, it has nothing to do with Brown's combine test results.

Brown is a projected first-round draft pick, and he's an outstanding player, no question.

But in terms of value, does anyone think he's going to prove to be a more valuable player than an offensive tackle or Isaiah Simmons in the long run, especially if the Giants sign veteran Leonard Williams to a long-term deal and, at some point, extend Dalvin Tomlinson?

Somehow I don't think so.

Item No. 2: What to do in the first round?

Offensive tackle? Defensive playmaker?

The only thing I know for sure about the Giants' plans in the first round is that I don't know what they're doing--and I don't think they even know what they're doing yet.

I have a theory, and I'll be sharing what I think they're going to do in an upcoming article in which I also outline which free agents I believe the Giants are going to pursue.

But for now, I suspect that whatever the Giants do in free agency could potentially influence what they do in the draft.

Item No. 3. CB Byron Jones? Eh, maybe not so fast.

Ok, I'm guilty.

When I read that Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones was going to hit free agency, I jumped on the bandwagon and expressed my opinion that the Giants should be first in line at Jones' door.

But this is why I need to stick with my pledge to not instantly react to information because when I do, I have to change course like I do in this case.

Jones is a terrific cornerback, and I'll admit that the thought of potentially weakening the Cowboys is intriguing.

But Jones is also likely to be very expensive, and the more I think it through, the more I believe that while cornerback is a need, the more significant need is a slot cornerback, which is where I think the Giants are going to spend their resources.

I'm in the process of putting together my Giants' free agency plan as, again, I do believe that how the Giants shape the roster via free agency could have a significant impact on how they shape the roster in the draft and beyond. 

