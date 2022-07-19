Ranking New York Giants Position Units Before Training Camp

No. 9: Quarterback

After three seasons, a time when a team should have an idea of what they have regarding their franchise quarterback, the Giants still do not know if Daniel Jones is their man moving forward.

New York wisely declined Jones's option year, and the pressure is on Jones to perform well this year if he wants to continue as the Giants' starting quarterback.

To be fair, the last two years are not completely Jones's fault. He was stuck in an outdated system that didn't capitalize on everything he did well, he had an inconsistent offensive line in front of him, and his skill position players were never on the field at the same time.

Jones had 22 passing touchdowns the last two seasons combined--two fewer than the 24 he threw as a rookie. He also hasn’t thrown for over 3,000 yards since his rookie year.

The one area where he did improve was turnovers, consistently reducing his fumbles every year, from 19 in 2019 to just seven in 2021. He still has a ways to go to prove that he can be the guy this franchise needs, and he will get that opportunity this year.

The Giants signed Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal and brought back a familiar face in Davis Webb, the Giants' third-round pick in 2017, to help the offense grasp the intricacies of Daboll's offensive philosophies.

In 2017, Taylor helped Buffalo to an 8-6 record and a playoff berth, snapping their 17-year drought. Taylor has been a journeyman quarterback for most of his career, with stops in Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, and Houston.

Taylor brings a winning record and is widely considered a major upgrade over Mike Glennon, last year's backup quarterback who threw four touchdowns to 10 interceptions in four starts.