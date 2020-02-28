Reader Mail Bag | Personnel Preferences, the Combine and More

Ralph G asks:

I would love all three but if you had to choose two which would you prefer and why: OT Jack Conklin | DE Yannick Ngakoue | ILB Corry Littleton

Thanks for the question, Ralph, and sorry I missed it in the last go-round, as it went to spam for some reason. I think the only one I'd choose from this group is Yannick Ngakoue, given his age and his history of production. I believe the Giants need a No. 1 pass rusher, and I think he can fill that role.

I would not sign Jack Conklin. It's not that I don't think he's a good player, but if I'm the Giants, I'm focusing on getting my franchise left tackle in this draft as hopefully, I don't have to be drafting in the top 10, let along the top 5 again anytime soon.

If I get my left tackle, then I move Nate Solder to the right side and then come 2021, I hope that I have someone who's developed to take over that spot or I use cap space to sign someone then.

As for Cory Littleton, again, a good player, but I'm looking to fill out my off-ball linebacker group with a draft pick (I am hoping for Zack Baun in the worst way) and perhaps with a second- or third-tier free agent like David Mayo.

From Dave P.

People are reading and hearing the Giants should trade back, they need to get the third-round pick back( never should have traded it, to begin with). But, it is out of the Giants control. Washington and the Lions will determine the value of the 4th pick. Unfortunately, much like Matt Rhule, this is all Giants fans have read and heard about. They are most likely going to get crushed if they don't trade back. I just think fans need to understand that the right circumstances need to be in place and, that may not happen.

About not naming players, I feel it will just create a circus around Jones when he shows up in April and is going to have to answer questions about being or not being the starter. Why does the team feel the need to create any unnecessary distractions? Which you and I both know some members of the media can't wait to ask him questions about all of this.

Dave, at this point, the trade for Leonard Williams was made, so I really don't see what good it does to keep debating it. There's no stuffing the toothpaste back into the tube, so let's see what comes of it. Regarding your other point, you are narrowing your thinking to quarterback-needy teams. What happens if there's a non-quarterback needy team that wants Derrick Brown, for example? You have to think outside the box here.

I understand your point about there being a media circus around Jones, but I think that was going to happen either way. And I'm not worried about it. I think Jones will handle it fine and that Judge will no doubt have sat down with him to discuss it long before the media gets to ask about it.

From Cliff P.

Why are people not talking more about K'Lavon Chaisson being an elite pass rusher? K'Lavon Chaisson totally dominated Andrew Thomas when they played. He would have had better numbers than Chase Young if Chase worked out. Do you see any way we could draft K'Lavon Chaisson and a top tackle?

Cliff, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and if there's one thing I've learned since I've started covering the combine, it's that the NFL community doesn't always view the draft prospects the same way as the analysts and armchair GMs.

As for drafting Chaisson and a top tackle, anything is possible, but I think we need to see how free agency plays out as multiple scenarios could play out.

Oh, and you might be pleased to know that I stopped by Chaisson's podium, so I'm going to write a story on him.

