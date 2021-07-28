Receiver Sterling Shepard Reveals Comfort Level with Playing Multiple Positions

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Receiver Sterling Shepard Shares Thoughts About His Role in Giants Offense

Although Sterling Shepard has been most productive in the slot, he said he's looking forward to moving around the offense this year.
Author:

You'll never hear Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard complain about his role on the team.

But you will have to forgive Shepard, currently the longest-tenured member of the Giants if he's somewhat excited about potentially seeing a little more time in the slot than he has the last two seasons.

Shepard, the Giants' second-round draft pick in 2016, made most of his living in the slot, playing there in 1,669 out of his 3,581 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

And in his first three seasons in the league, Shepard, who played in at least 58% of his snaps in the slot, was at his most productive, racking up 200 of his 317 career receptions for 2,215 of his 3,581 yards and 17 of his career touchdowns.

Despite that production--which helped him earn a contract extension following the 2018 season, by the way--Shepard saw his slot snaps drop after the Giants acquired veteran receiver Golden Tate.

Whereas Shepard was seeing at least 360 slot snaps in each of his first three seasons, suddenly, his slot snaps failed to top 200 for a season.

This year with the Giants having added rookie Kadarius Toney, whose primary position in college was the slot, Shepard said he'll be bouncing around at different positions. But he also admitted that he has a special fondness for playing inside.

"I love the slot. It’s where I’m super comfortable," he said Tuesday after the Giants completed their conditioning tests. "I just like the space you have to be able to go all the way across the field, come back out, do the short intermediate routes to try and run in."

"But," he quickly added, "I can go outside as well. There’s some things that I love to do outside, as well. I’m looking forward to just bouncing around and being wherever the coaches see me fitting best."

Shepard, who has missed ten games due to injury over the last two seasons, also spoke about the benefits of having receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph to the offense.

"The more guys that we have helping make plays and making big things happen, the defense is going to have to pay attention to them," Shepard said.

"It frees guys up and hopefully we can do the same for them, draw some attention and free those guys up. Playmakers are what we need and that’s what I think we’ve addressed over the offseason."

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Training Camp

Receiver Sterling Shepard Reveals Comfort Level with Playing Multiple Positions

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Welcomes Expectations on Him

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) celebrates after an interception against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Transactions

Blake Martinez, Joshua Kalu Added to Giants' Reserve/COVID-19 List

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, center, walks the field during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

New York Giants Notebook: Coaching Deployments, Matt Peart’s Status, Sam Beal’s Future

New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer runs drills during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Training Camp

Why New York Giants Won’t Ease into Training Camp Practices

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Training Camp

Kadarius Toney Cleared to Return to Giants' Facility; Will Come Off COVID-19 List

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Training Camp

New York Giants Depth Chart Competitions: Receivers and Tight Ends

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Training Camp

What You Need to Know About New York Giants' 2021 Training Camp