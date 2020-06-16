Report: Aldrick Rosas Involved in a Hit-and-Run

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested Monday by police for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident in Chino, California, in which alcohol might have been involved.

According to TMZ Sports, Rosas allegedly was traveling 100 mph and ran a red light when he T-boned a car. He then fled the scene of the crash in his vehicle before it broke down, at which point he fled the vehicle on foot.

Rosas was then allegedly spotted in the vicinity of the crash site where investigating police found him covered in blood.

After being treated and released at a local medical center for his injuries, Rosas was booked at the Butte County (California) Jail on a hit-and-run charge and, according to TMZ Sports, for driving on a suspended license.

Rosas, a restricted free agent, signed a one-year and $3.259 million contract this spring. After making the Pro Bowl in 2018 when he posted a career-high 97% field goal conversion rate, last season, Rosas struggled, recording a career-low 70.6% conversion rate.

The Giants, in a statement, said they are aware of the situation involving Rosas and made contact with the kicker. The team declined to issue any further comment about the matter.