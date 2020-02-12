Report: Giants Could Have Interest in Receiver Demarcus Robinson

The Giants are reportedly interested in Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who is set to hit free agency next month.

NJ Advanced Media citing a source, names the 6-foot-1, 203-pound Robinson "a potential" free-agent target.

The 25-year-old Robinson has 83 career receptions and a 63.4% career reception rate, according to Pro Football Focus. In his four seasons, he's also posted 1,068 receiving yards with 309 of those yards after the catch and nine touchdowns.

Robinson had his most productive season in 2019, catching35 balls for 484 yards, both career highs, and four touchdowns. But from a pass reception percentage, his best season was the year prior when he hauled in 74.2% of his pass targets for a 132.4 rating.

Robinson, who had 11 dropped balls out to 106 receptions at Florida, has ten career drops in the NFL, including a career-high five posted this past season.

Robinson also has some experience in the slot. In 2019, he lined up in the slot on 103 snaps but was targeted just 15 times, catching ten of those balls for 166 yards for one touchdown.

Robinson, who has been behind Tyreek Hill on the depth chart, doesn't possess elite speed, but he certainly has enough to help stretch a defense vertically. When Hill had to miss four games with an injury last year, Robinson stepped up by catching 16 balls for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

A fourth-round pick by Kansas City (No. 126 overall) in 2016, Robinson, who played his college ball at Florida, is also reportedly drawing some pre-free agency interest from the Eagles, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.