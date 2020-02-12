GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Giants Could Have Interest in Receiver Demarcus Robinson

Patricia Traina

The Giants are reportedly interested in Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who is set to hit free agency next month.

NJ Advanced Media citing a source, names the 6-foot-1, 203-pound Robinson "a potential" free-agent target.

The 25-year-old Robinson has 83 career receptions and a 63.4% career reception rate, according to Pro Football Focus. In his four seasons, he's also posted 1,068 receiving yards with 309 of those yards after the catch and nine touchdowns.

Robinson had his most productive season in 2019, catching35 balls for 484 yards, both career highs, and four touchdowns. But from a pass reception percentage, his best season was the year prior when he hauled in 74.2% of his pass targets for a 132.4 rating.

Robinson, who had 11 dropped balls out to 106 receptions at Florida, has ten career drops in the NFL, including a career-high five posted this past season.

Robinson also has some experience in the slot. In 2019, he lined up in the slot on 103 snaps but was targeted just 15 times, catching ten of those balls for 166 yards for one touchdown.

Robinson, who has been behind Tyreek Hill on the depth chart, doesn't possess elite speed, but he certainly has enough to help stretch a defense vertically. When Hill had to miss four games with an injury last year, Robinson stepped up by catching 16 balls for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

A fourth-round pick by Kansas City (No. 126 overall) in 2016, Robinson, who played his college ball at Florida, is also reportedly drawing some pre-free agency interest from the Eagles, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the Giants Should Use the Transition Tag on Leonard Williams

Leonard Williams s going to get paid, but any talk about $15 million per year--which happens to be about what the franchise tag is worth by the way, seems to be unlikely to materialize.

Patricia Traina

by

ClayfromBklyn

Why the Giants Should Consider Trading Down in the First Round

There's always a first time for everything, and if there was ever a first time for Giants general manager Dave Gettleman to trade down in the first round of the NFL draft, this year would be it.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Draft Prospect Preview | LB Patrick Queen, LSU

The Giants need linebackers and LSU has a pretty good one who has entered the draft.

Ahmed Shifa

Former Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo Hired by Jaguars

The former Giants head coach returns to the NFL after a two-year hiatus.

Patricia Traina

2019 Draft Redo: CBS Sports Selects Gardner Minshew Over Daniel Jones at No. 6

One 2019 draft redo believes that in retrospect, the Giants should have selected quarterback Gardner Minshew ahead of Daniel Jones.

Patricia Traina

by

Dillon88

Draft Prospect Preview | LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Might the Giants go back to the Wisconsin well to shore up their linebackers group?

Patricia Traina

by

Giantsfan24

Draft Prospect Preview | S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Might the Giants be in the market for another safety?

Mike Addvensky

Giants Roster Rebuilding Season: Receivers

The Giants can always use some additional speed at receiver, but here's why they probably won't spend premium resources to get it this year.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Preview | S Grant Delpit, LSU

If the Giants need some additional help at safety, Grant Delpit might be a guy worth considering.

Ahmed Shifa

Several Former Giants Set to Debut This Weekend for the XFL

The new spring league kicks off Saturday and Sunday, promising faster paced games and more scoring, among other things.

Patricia Traina