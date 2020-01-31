Report: Giants Hire Sean Spencer to Be Their Defensive Line Coach

The Giants have reportedly added one of the last significant pieces of their assistant coaching staff puzzle.

According to Jon Sauber of Centre Daily, Penn State Associate Head Coach/Running Game Coordinator, and Defensive Line Coach Sean Spencer has been hired to be the new defensive line coach on head coach Joe Judge's Giants staff.

Spencer, nicknamed "Coach Chaos," is a former college free safety, having played with Clarion for three seasons and earning a place on the 1992 Division II Preseason All-America team by The Sporting News.

The 49-year-old Spencer went to high school with Eric Mangini, a former NFL coach who had a brief stint as head coach of the Jets and Browns, after serving as a defensive assistant with the Patriots.

Early in his coaching career, Spencer worked with the offensive skill position players, specifically tight ends and running backs. He switched to the defensive side of the ball while at Trinity College in 2000, making stops at UMass, Holy Cross, Villanova, Hofstra, Bowling Green, Vanderbilt and Penn State.

Under Spencer's guidance, the Nittany Lions posted four-straight 40-sack seasons (2015-18), the first such streak for the Nittany Lions since team sacks were recorded in 1988. In 2018, the defense led the country in sacks (3.62 per game) for the second time in the last four years and was ranked fourth in tackles for loss (8.2 per game).

Among Spencer's former student-athletes who went on to the NFL include Shareef Miller (Eagles), Kevin Givens (49ers), Curtis Cothran (Vikings), Carl Nassib (Bucs), Austin Johnson (Titans), Anthony Zettel (Browns), Adam Butler (Patriots), and Stephen Weatherly (Vikings).

The Giants are Spencer's first NFL coaching assignment. He had been with Penn State since 2014.

The Giants Assistant Coaching Staff: What We Know

Offensive Coordinator: Jason Garrett

Quarterbacks: Jerry Schuplinski

Running Backs: Burton Burns

Tight Ends: Freddie Kitchens

Receivers: Tyke Tolbert

Offensive Line: Marc Columbo

Assistant Offensive Line: Ben Wilkerson

Reported: Derek Dooley (role not yet indicated)

Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach: Patrick Graham

Defensive Line: Sean Spencer

Outside Linebackers/Senior Assistant: Bret Bielema

Inside Linebackers: Kevin Sherrer (reported)

Defensive Backs: Jerome Henderson

Defensive Assistant: Jody Wright

Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey

Special Teams Assistant: Tom Quinn (implied by the team)

Strength and Conditioning: Aaron Wellman (reported)

Assistant Strength and Conditioning/Performance Manager: Sam Hoad (reported)