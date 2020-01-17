Report: Giants Interested in Scott Linehan for Offensive Coordinator Role

After reportedly interviewing former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett for the offensive coordinator role on his staff, new Giants head coach Joe Judge has turned his attention to Scott Linehan, Garrett's offensive coordinator for the Cowboys, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Although the Giants have officially announced no hires, there has been a trend in the names being linked to Judge's staff, that being a connection either through his days with the Patriots and Bill Belichick or with Nick Saban, currently the head coach at Alabama.

Linehan falls on the latter side, having served as Saban's offensive coordinator during the 2005 season with the Dolphins, a year in which Garrett was the quarterbacks coach. Linehan joined Garrett in Dallas in 2014 as their passing game coordinator before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2015, a role he held through the 2018 season.

Lienhan's best season with the Cowboys came in 2016. That year, the Cowboys offense finished fifth in total yards (376.7/game), second in rushing (149.8 yards/game), fifth in points scored per game (26.3), and 23rd in passing (226.9 yards/game).

Linehan was not retained by Garrett and the Cowboys after 2018 season ended after the Cowboys offense finished 22nd overall, 10th in rushing, 23rd in passing and 22nd in scoring.

In a statement released after his departure was made known, Linehan characterized his departure as a mutual agreement between him and Garrett.

Linehan, per Mortensen's report, has also drawn interest from the Panthers and Jaguars for their offensive coordinator vacancies.