Report: Giants to Meet with Free-Agent Receiver Kenny Golladay

The Giants have ben in the mix for the receiver, but some lingering issues still need to be resolved. Here's the latest.

The New York Giants are planning to meet with free-agent receiver Kenny Golladay very soon, a rare occurrence what with the global pandemic still limiting usual NFL team activities.

The meeting will serve multiple purposes, among them giving the Giants a chance to conduct a medical evaluation on Golladay, who finished last season on injured reserve with a hip injury after appearing in just five games.

The other purpose is for the Giants to do their due diligence regarding how Golladay might fit into the team's locker room.

The receiver is expected to meet with general manager Dave Gettleman, head coach Joe Judge, among others, perhaps in part to clear up any doubts as referred to by MMQB's Albert Breer, who earlier this week expressed doubts of Golladay becoming a Giant due in part to things "not ending great in Detroit for him."

The market for wide receivers, in general, has been slow. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Golladay has an offer on the table from the Bengals, an offer that, according to Breer, is a one-year prove-it deal.

The Giants are determined to surround Daniel Jones with playmakers, and Golladay, who has started in 39 out of 47 games, has caught 183 out of 315 pass targets for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns over his career, would certainly appear to fit that bill.

That Golladay is willing to visit with the Giants suggests that there is mutual interest with the club. There's a lot that would have to get done ahead of a deal being struck, The man thing is the result of the medical exam, but Judge and Gettleman will undoubtedly want to ensure that Golladay is a fit for the locker room.

