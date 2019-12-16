Report: Janoris Jenkins Will Join the Saints

Former Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, waived/injured by the Giants Friday, has a new home.

Jenkins will join the New Orleans Saints, where he'll reunite with one-time Giants cornerback Eli Apple, who was traded to the Saints last year.

The Giants, they'll receive a $1.2 million cap credit, which is what had been owed to Jenkins for the balance of the season.

The Giants, who per the NFLPA public cap report are listed as having $680,476 (this before any other postseason accounting is done), will be able to carry over whatever is left of their 2019 salary cap to 2020.

As for the ramifications of the Jenkins transaction, they will be charged $3.5 million against their 2020 cap, that figure representing the remaining prorated signing bonus left on Jenkins' contract, which is set to expire after next season.

Jenkins was waived Friday by the Giants, a day after he used a slur in a social media exchange with a fan and then proceeded to issue what was deemed to be a lack of understanding and remorse for his action.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, in addressing the team's decision to let Jenkins go, said it was an organizational decision.