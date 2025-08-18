Report: NY Giants WR Malik Nabers Nursing “Minor” Back Issue
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, who left practice early on August 6 and hasn’t been able to give it a go since, is reportedly nursing a “minor back issue,” according to an ESPN report.
Nabers, the Giant’s top receiver, has been slowed down by injury issues this offseason, starting with a toe problem, which head coach Brian Daboll said dates back to Nabers’s college days. The toe issue kept the electric receiver out of the team’s entire spring program.
Nabers passed his training camp physical but left one practice early after appearing to jam his shoulder during a running play. He returned after that, but then experienced another issue,, initially thought to be a toe,, but which is now reportedly back tightness. The team is treating him with caution to ensure he is ready for Week 1 of the regular season.
Nabers, who has been kept out of the preseason games, wasn’t likely to play anyway, even if fully healthy. Daboll has been tight-lipped regarding player injuries this summer, and Nabers, who last spoke with reporters on August 6, downplayed his situation as best as he could.
“I'm doing fine,” he said. “You know, the coaches and the training staff have a process of what they want me to do to be healthy for when we get ready to play, so I just got to do my job and follow the plan that they put ahead of me.”
The Giants, who wrap up their 2025 preseason schedule on Thursday night at home against the New England Patriots, are unlikely to play Nabers or many of their starters, for that matter. The team will have one full practice before then, one which Daboll said he plans to have the players in pads, pending the feedback he receives from the medical staff, on Tuesday.
Otherwise, the Giants are expected to have walkthroughs on Monday and Wednesday before their Thursday night game.
Nabers will likely be held out of practice this week, to return to work when the team resumes after the three-day weekend following the preseason finale. How much he’ll be able to do at that point remains to be seen.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.