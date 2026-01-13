Former Giants Coach to Interview for Titans Job

Brian Daboll has a job interview this week. The former New York Giants head coach will interview for the Tennessee Titans' vacant head coaching position on Friday, according to a number of insiders.

According to NFL.com, Daboll is one of 18 coaches the Titans either have interviewed, have scheduled an interview with or have requested to interview to replace interim coach Mike McCoy who replaced Brian Callahan after he was fired in October after a 1-5 start.

Daboll went 20-40-1 in three and a half seasons with the Giants. He had spent the previous four seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. In that role he had two straight top-five offenses with Josh Allen as his quarterback.

In Daboll's first season as Giants coach the team improved from four wins to nine and won a playoff game as Daniel Jones appeared to break out under Daboll. Things fell apart in 2023 as the Giants started 1-5 and Jones got hurt. Things only got worse from there for the coach and he was fired after a 2-8 start in 2025.

The most intriguing part of the Titans interview is whether or not he will show up in a suit as he did when he arrived at the Giants' facilities on the first day. Daboll went viral as he got out of a big truck wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase. It seemed hilarious in the moment and approximately 10 months later he admitted the entire scene was staged, he didn't want to wear the suit and the briefcase was empty.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated