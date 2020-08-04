GiantsCountry
Revealing PFF's Ranking for Giants Andrew Thomas Among NFL Offensive Tackles

Jackson Thompson

Pro Football Focus released its rankings for the NFL's top 25 offensive tackles heading into 2020, and Giants rookie Andrew Thomas, who has yet to take a snap in the NFL made the cut at No. 22.

How is that possible? Here's what PFF had to say.

Thomas played against some of the country's best competition and earned a remarkable 92.7 PFF grade in 2019, tying for the best we have ever seen from an SEC tackle (La’el Collins in 2013 at LSU). He might struggle to start given the impact of COVID-19 on the offseason/ preseason schedule, but Thomas looks like a safe bet in our eyes.

Thomas was selected fourth overall by the Giants in this year's draft and was considered by many experts to be the most pro-ready offensive line prospect.

PFF seems to agree. Thomas is the only rookie listed in PFF's rankings and earned a higher ranking than three veteran offensive tackles such as Detroit's Taylor Decker, Kansas City Pro Bowler and former first-overall pick Eric Fisher and Carolina's two-time Pro Bowler Russell Okung.

Not bad for a player who has yet to take an NFL snap. But the Giants are confident that Thomas, who will likely start at left tackle, can get the job done at the all-important blindside

It was thought that Thomas might begin his NFL career at right tackle, but with Nate Solder opting out, Thomas, viewed as the long-term left tackle, is projected to step in at that spot as a rookie.

Thomas is potentially facing some tough challenges as a rookie in his first few scheduled games with players such as Steelers All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt and veteran Bud Dupree; Bears Khalil Mack; and 49ers edge Nick Bosa, to name a few.

In college, Thomas proved he could hold his own against some of the fiercest pass rushers in the SEC, which undoubtedly gives the Giants even more confidence if Thomas does indeed start at left tackle.

